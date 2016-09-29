15 small country homes to inspire you to build one

A cottage in the country is a dream for so many people, but knowing what style to build could be a real challenge. Not any more though, as we love a gorgeous cottage here at homify and have found a handful of our favourites to show you today.
We just know you're going to be saving all of these amazing houses to show your architect so, before you settle on a design, make sure you have a good look at all of these and see if anything takes your fancy!
Original article by Amy Buxton for homify UK
Isn't this home just perfect for socialising? That terrace looks absolutely amazing with the steel framework.
We love this rust hue and can you imagine how well it must blend in with the trees in autumn? A bit of colour never hurts.
A gorgeous mix of wooden framework, platers render and stone chimney, this cottage has a little of everything!
The simple red clay tiles on the roof and the white wall render have a Mediterranean feel here, especially when you add in painted window shutters.
You don't have to settle on one style you like, so feel free to experiment with lots of materials and finishes.
There's almost an Asian feel to this space, don't you think?
A contemporary take on a rural cottage home, the muted tones maintain a sense of what heritage is being updated.
A chalet-style cottage is the ultimate design for many people and we can see why! Classic and welcoming, all you need is some edelweiss.
All things Scandi and Nordic are still enjoying significant popularity and this cabin won't be the exception.
Simple and charming, it makes a real statement.
When you build a country cottage, you don't do so to ignore the view. We love the inclusion of plenty of glazing to really connect with nature.
Has this been made from whole trees? What a beautiful and traditional looking cottage! It must also smell incredible.
For the ultimate in stealthy homes, you can't beat a cottage in the woods. This one might be petite, but it's mighty stylish!
This small cabin/cottage has everything you need and makes you stop and think about what you could do without.
The black cladding adds such an edge!
Traditional in Alpine regions, cottages on stilts are a little more unusual to us in the UK. They offer incredible views though, so we think we could get on board.
A wooden cabin cottage home would be a fast and easy project to complete, if you opted for prefabricated panels.
It makes sense to take some cues from your home's surroundings.
So, in the case of country cottages, getting a little more in tune with nature and sustainable is only polite. An energy-efficient cottage would be an absolute dream!
