15 beautiful window designs you'll love

Volker Michael, Volker Michael Photography Volker Michael Photography Modern garden
They say the eyes are windows to one’s soul—if this is the case, then windows are definitely the porthole to a home’s spirit and life force. When collaborating on a new home design, architects and homeowners often share decisions and points of view. In the case of windows, many points need to be considered in order to best utilise the natural illumination, and create a dwelling that is enjoyable and inviting.

Windows provide ventilation, air circulation and sunlight. They are architectural features as well as necessities, and come in an endless range of options. Today we’ve got 15 styles to show you, which are sure to provide a little inspiration for your own abode. Let’s check them out…

1. Rustic, countryside windows

First up, we take a peek at these timeless and beautifully designed barn doors that combine wonderfully alongside a more modern aesthetic.

2. The modern shuttered window

A modern take on the traditional shuttered window, this gorgeous home is full of light, and effortlessly enchanting.

3. Contemporary angles

Bespoke windows create a feature for this abode, while allowing in ample natural illumination.

4. Opulence and tradition

Who can look past the beauty of a traditional window such as this? Timeless and classic, it exudes opulence, grace and sophistication.

5. Majestically mirrored

For something a little different, the designers of this renovated home have employed an eye-catching mirrored window that definitely steals the show!

6. Rustic liveability

With this wide horizontal window occupants can sit on the sill or ledge and enjoy the great outdoors.

7. A new take on an old design

One of my personal favourites, this revamped cottage offers a windowed wall of glass that is beautiful, elegant and impressive.

8. Considered layout with innovative touches

Purposeful, distinctive and stoic in its rigidity, these windows are considered portholes in this contemporary and monumental obelisk.

9. Tradition and simplicity

Maintaining the traditional and simplicity of both door and window frames allows this house to appear striking and whimsical.

10. Gorgeous geometry

Another modern and stylish property, this attached home relies on geometry to set it apart from the neighbouring dwellings.

11. The Tetris window

Like a well played game of Tetris, this feature window adds character and vivacity to the home, while illuminating the interior with colourful luminescence.

12. Industrial perfection

These huge panes of glass help bring an industrial aesthetic to this large, monochromatic residence.

13. Beautiful inside and out

By adding windows to the corners of this two-storey home, the dwelling is beautiful from both the inside and the outside.

14. Age-defiant deco elegance

Curved glass is the primary design feature in this impressive and gorgeous UK home. 

15. Creative and colourful

For our last example we check out this super bright and wonderfully colourful home. Creative and lively, these windows work wonderfully against the vivid blue walls. 

Want to keep reading? We think you'll enjoy: 8 things you'll find in every stylish apartment

27 ideas to make your small backyard cosy!
Which home (and its windows) do you like the best? Let us know below!

