15 beautiful window designs you'll love

They say the eyes are windows to one’s soul—if this is the case, then windows are definitely the porthole to a home’s spirit and life force. When collaborating on a new home design, architects and homeowners often share decisions and points of view. In the case of windows, many points need to be considered in order to best utilise the natural illumination, and create a dwelling that is enjoyable and inviting.

Windows provide ventilation, air circulation and sunlight. They are architectural features as well as necessities, and come in an endless range of options. Today we’ve got 15 styles to show you, which are sure to provide a little inspiration for your own abode. Let’s check them out…