9 kitchen organisation tricks you'll never forget

April Kennedy April Kennedy
homify Country style kitchen
Most of us know the lovely ease of working in a well-organised kitchen. Everything is close to hand and the kitchen is generally a pleasurable place to work. This is definitely good news for those who tend to lose themselves in the midst of culinary creation. But what are the key elements that will help create an organised kitchen? Well, a professional kitchen planner would start with your working triangle—the sink, cooktop and fridge—and create a handy work and storage environment with this in mind. Let's explore more in a series of photos…

1. Keep your surfaces clean and clear

VILLA A GUARENE, architetto roberta castelli architetto roberta castelli Modern kitchen
First things first—if you're after an organised kitchen, it's vital to keep your surfaces clean and free from clutter. The sight of dirty dishes lying around is enough to demotivate you before you've even started! Giving your counters a regular wipe-down will also make a big difference and encourage you to keep everything ordered.

2. Store your most frequently used items close to hand

Кухня и джинсы, ToTaste.studio ToTaste.studio Eclectic style kitchen
Set up your more frequently used items close to hand so you don't need to put them away. You should be able to reach the chopping board, basic utensils and a couple of knives without moving. You'll avoid a whole lot of clutter and mess too.

3. Set up adequate storage for small objects

Bespoke oak larder homify Country style kitchen
Bespoke oak larder

Little bottles and jars of herbs and spices tend to get into a big mess very quickly. Don't store them deep within the cupboard. Instead, arrange them in customised shelves so you can see every label. Even better, use transparent jars so you can see what you need at a glance.

4. Use a blackboard to plan weekly meals

Departamento DG, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern kitchen
A blackboard is a wonderfully old school option that can easily make the kitchen feel more organised. This is particularly good for those who have lots of people using the same kitchen.

5. Store placements rolled up with cutlery

Кухня и джинсы, ToTaste.studio ToTaste.studio Eclectic style kitchen
If you have special cutlery for guests, roll it up within your bed placemats and store them away. That way you'll be ready to go at the last minute. If you're really organised, you might do this for everyday meals too.

6. Set up task lights in all the right places

Студия, ToTaste.studio ToTaste.studio Eclectic style kitchen
Good kitchen lighting has a huge effect on the look and feel of a kitchen. Add adequate task lighting in all the appropriate work areas. This one is an absolute must.

7. Drawer organisers

Kitchen Storage and Organizers Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts KitchenCabinets & shelves
Kitchen Storage and Organizers

Drawer organisers don't look particularly glamorous in the store, but they are the single most important element in an organised kitchen. If you are living in a rental home, there are lots of temporary options too.

8. Basket storage for fruit and vegetables

Bespoke Butchers Block ideal as a kitchen island UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques KitchenBench tops Wood White
Bespoke Butchers Block ideal as a kitchen island

There is often no need to store fruit and vegetables in closed containers. Wicker baskets are a great idea because they are easy to use and these kinds of food items shouldn't stick around in your kitchen too long anyway.

9. The magic of a kitchen trolley

Dining homify Industrial style kitchen
Dining

If you don't have the facility or means to install many of the above suggestions, used a kitchen trolley instead. It can be used to store all your handiest items, condiments and even a tea towel. You can also take it with you when you move!

Which of these tips will you implement in your kitchen?

No, Thanks