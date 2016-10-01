9 kitchen organisation tricks you'll never forget

Most of us know the lovely ease of working in a well-organised kitchen. Everything is close to hand and the kitchen is generally a pleasurable place to work. This is definitely good news for those who tend to lose themselves in the midst of culinary creation. But what are the key elements that will help create an organised kitchen? Well, a professional kitchen planner would start with your working triangle—the sink, cooktop and fridge—and create a handy work and storage environment with this in mind. Let's explore more in a series of photos…
First things first—if you're after an organised kitchen, it's vital to keep your surfaces clean and free from clutter. The sight of dirty dishes lying around is enough to demotivate you before you've even started! Giving your counters a regular wipe-down will also make a big difference and encourage you to keep everything ordered.
Set up your more frequently used items close to hand so you don't need to put them away. You should be able to reach the chopping board, basic utensils and a couple of knives without moving. You'll avoid a whole lot of clutter and mess too.
Little bottles and jars of herbs and spices tend to get into a big mess very quickly. Don't store them deep within the cupboard. Instead, arrange them in customised shelves so you can see every label. Even better, use transparent jars so you can see what you need at a glance.
A blackboard is a wonderfully old school option that can easily make the kitchen feel more organised. This is particularly good for those who have lots of people using the same kitchen.
If you have special cutlery for guests, roll it up within your bed placemats and store them away. That way you'll be ready to go at the last minute. If you're really organised, you might do this for everyday meals too.
Good kitchen lighting has a huge effect on the look and feel of a kitchen. Add adequate task lighting in all the appropriate work areas. This one is an absolute must.
Drawer organisers don't look particularly glamorous in the store, but they are the single most important element in an organised kitchen. If you are living in a rental home, there are lots of temporary options too.
There is often no need to store fruit and vegetables in closed containers. Wicker baskets are a great idea because they are easy to use and these kinds of food items shouldn't stick around in your kitchen too long anyway.
If you don't have the facility or means to install many of the above suggestions, used a kitchen trolley instead. It can be used to store all your handiest items, condiments and even a tea towel. You can also take it with you when you move!
