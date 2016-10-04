10 gabled houses perfect for a family

A gabled house generally has a pitched roof or two intersecting sloping roofs that create a triangular area. These kinds of homes have a classic, storybook look and are commonly associated with family-style homes or classic architecture. But gabled homes haven't always had such a benign association. The sharply gabled roofs of yesteryear were popular in gothic-style architecture and are almost always seen in horror films! But today, we'll be exploring more friendly-looking gabled roofs that will appeal to those on the hunt for a classic family-style home. We'll present both modern and traditional styles. Let's check out 10 of them—enjoy!
We will start with a perfect little blue storybook home with a red roof. It has wood-clad walls and a perfectly cute white decorative trim. This one belongs in an old fairy-tale.
The gabled roof adds a lot of warmth and character to this modern home. The little peaked roof of the bedroom also adds variety to the facade.
This countryside home has red ceramic tiles and a classic design. The gabled roof is certainly eye catching and the architects have drawn attention to the roof by using a base brick wall too.
This home has a Nordic-style design. The gabled roof is composed of one single mass that creates a slightly modern impression. Note the warm golden tones of the wooden eves too.
A roof with many angles also creates an opportunity for creating really interesting interior spaces to inspire interior designers and decorators. This gabled roof has a huge triangular window built to fit the shape of the peaked roof. In this tropical-style home, it adds a bohemian touch.
The depth of the eves can have a huge effect on the look and feel of the home. They add a welcoming, friendly feel to the home. See how this modern home feels warm and welcoming despite the grey concrete exterior.
Peaked roofs harken back to the days of old, so it's wonderful to see a peaked roof used in a modern rustic home like this. Note how the roof has been extended to run all the way down to walls and sort of wrap around this little family home.
This colonial-style home has a very earthy and friendly feel. This is the kind of construction often seen in North America. It's teamed with timber cladding and a perfectly white trim too.
The roof here has been slightly recessed to create a room with a glass wall and ceiling. Note how the design of this kind of roof is often good for installing solar panels like this.
The simplest solutions are often the best, and here we can see how the simple shape of a peaked roof makes a big statement when teamed with a minimalist home design.
For more architectural inspiration, check out The stunning transformation of a disastrous Korean home.