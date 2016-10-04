Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 gabled houses perfect for a family

April Kennedy April Kennedy
homify Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

A gabled house generally has a pitched roof or two intersecting sloping roofs that create a triangular area. These kinds of homes have a classic, storybook look and are commonly associated with family-style homes or classic architecture. But gabled homes haven't always had such a benign association. The sharply gabled roofs of yesteryear were popular in gothic-style architecture and are almost always seen in horror films! But today, we'll be exploring more friendly-looking gabled roofs that will appeal to those on the hunt for a classic family-style home. We'll present both modern and traditional styles. Let's check out 10 of them—enjoy!

1. A cute little cottage

One Bedroom Bespoke Wee House, The Wee House Company The Wee House Company Country style houses
The Wee House Company

One Bedroom Bespoke Wee House

The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company

We will start with a perfect little blue storybook home with a red roof. It has wood-clad walls and a perfectly cute white decorative trim. This one belongs in an old fairy-tale.

2. Modern gabled roof

Wohnhaus Sürth, Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Modern houses
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten

Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten

The gabled roof adds a lot of warmth and character to this modern home. The little peaked roof of the bedroom also adds variety to the facade.

3. Gabled roof in the Korean countryside

동화속 나만의 공간 [안성 미산리], 윤성하우징 윤성하우징 Mediterranean style houses
윤성하우징

윤성하우징
윤성하우징
윤성하우징

This countryside home has red ceramic tiles and a classic design. The gabled roof is certainly eye catching and the architects have drawn attention to the roof by using a base brick wall too.

4. Nordic-style home

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This home has a Nordic-style design. The gabled roof is composed of one single mass that creates a slightly modern impression. Note the warm golden tones of the wooden eves too.

5. Tropical bohemian-style gabled roof

Chalé na Montanha - MVDA, Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento Country style houses Yellow
Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento

Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento
Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento
Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento

A roof with many angles also creates an opportunity for creating really interesting interior spaces to inspire interior designers and decorators. This gabled roof has a huge triangular window built to fit the shape of the peaked roof. In this tropical-style home, it adds a bohemian touch.

6. Gabled roof with deep eves

守山の家, Nobuyoshi Hayashi Nobuyoshi Hayashi Modern houses
Nobuyoshi Hayashi

Nobuyoshi Hayashi
Nobuyoshi Hayashi
Nobuyoshi Hayashi

The depth of the eves can have a huge effect on the look and feel of the home. They add a welcoming, friendly feel to the home. See how this modern home feels warm and welcoming despite the grey concrete exterior.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Modern rustic peaked roof

Außen Reet, innen wow - 3 überraschende Häuser zum Verlieben, Möhring Architekten Möhring Architekten Modern houses
Möhring Architekten

Möhring Architekten
Möhring Architekten
Möhring Architekten

Peaked roofs harken back to the days of old, so it's wonderful to see a peaked roof used in a modern rustic home like this. Note how the roof has been extended to run all the way down to walls and sort of wrap around this little family home.

8. Classic colonial style

homify Country house
homify

homify
homify
homify

This colonial-style home has a very earthy and friendly feel. This is the kind of construction often seen in North America. It's teamed with timber cladding and a perfectly white trim too.

9. Modern gabled roof with skylights

Haus am See, Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Modern houses
Bau-Fritz GmbH &amp; Co. KG

Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG
Bau-Fritz GmbH &amp; Co. KG
Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG

The roof here has been slightly recessed to create a room with a glass wall and ceiling. Note how the design of this kind of roof is often good for installing solar panels like this.

10. Minimalist peaked roof

FI10 Umbau Einfamilienhaus, Schiller Architektur BDA Schiller Architektur BDA Modern houses
Schiller Architektur BDA

Schiller Architektur BDA
Schiller Architektur BDA
Schiller Architektur BDA

The simplest solutions are often the best, and here we can see how the simple shape of a peaked roof makes a big statement when teamed with a minimalist home design.

For more architectural inspiration, check out The stunning transformation of a disastrous Korean home.

7 ideas to copy from a great house
What do you think of the gabled and peaked roofs we have presented today?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks