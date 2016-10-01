The modern prefab you'll want to call home

On today's 360°, we take a tour of a classy, stylish and modern home in Ukraine that you'd find hard to believe is actually a prefabricated home. It's the home that will convert you non-believers who find prefab homes to be too assembly-line, into ardent supporters.

Because it's factory-built, the assumption is that prefab homes can look a bit, well, bland but over the years, creative design and the advantage of being relatively low cost has led to a rise in the demand for these homes. Besides being low cost, prefab homes also have the advantage of reducing your carbon footprint and wastage as they are manufactured at an offsite using cutting-edge technology.

Designed by the talented young architect Alexander Zhydkov, today's home is a great example of how sophisticated prefab homes can be, and how far they've really come since their origins. Did someone say prefab-ulous?