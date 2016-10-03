27 ideas to make your small backyard cosy!

A small back garden can actually be a fantastic commodity when it comes to creating a cosy and beautiful space.

It makes sense when you think about it, as the less space you have to worry about, the more you can hone in on a prescribed style and get the vibe exactly right. That must be why gardeners like working in small spaces so much!

Read on if you're looking to make your little outdoor space a cosy corner filled with stunning details, as we have some wonderful gardening ideas for doing just that.

Original article by Amy Buxton for homify UK