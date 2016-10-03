Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

27 ideas to make your small backyard cosy!

Bethan Jones—homify Bethan Jones—homify
MORAR MAIS POR MENOS - VARANDA , Bender Arquitetura Bender Arquitetura Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Loading admin actions …

A small back garden can actually be a fantastic commodity when it comes to creating a cosy and beautiful space. 

It makes sense when you think about it, as the less space you have to worry about, the more you can hone in on a prescribed style and get the vibe exactly right. That must be why gardeners like working in small spaces so much! 

Read on if you're looking to make your little outdoor space a cosy corner filled with stunning details, as we have some wonderful gardening ideas for doing just that.

Original article by Amy Buxton for homify UK

1. Cover walls in leafy creepers

Elegante casa em condomínio, Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Modern garden
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados

Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados

2. Work with wood to keep the look warm

MORAR MAIS POR MENOS - VARANDA , Bender Arquitetura Bender Arquitetura Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Bender Arquitetura

Bender Arquitetura
Bender Arquitetura
Bender Arquitetura

3. Make a clear connection with the house

CASULO, MEIUS ARQUITETURA MEIUS ARQUITETURA Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
MEIUS ARQUITETURA

CASULO

MEIUS ARQUITETURA
MEIUS ARQUITETURA
MEIUS ARQUITETURA

4. Hang pretty lamps from your pergola

MÃO NA TERRA, in Belo Horizonte. BR (2015), Luiza Soares - Paisagismo Luiza Soares - Paisagismo Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace Ceramic
Luiza Soares—Paisagismo

Luiza Soares - Paisagismo
Luiza Soares—Paisagismo
Luiza Soares - Paisagismo

5. Bright colours really liven up a small space

Chalé na Montanha - MVDA, Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento Country style balcony, veranda & terrace Yellow
Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento

Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento
Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento
Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento

6. Choose coherent furniture

Residência Quinta do Golfe , FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA

FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA
FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA
FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Floaty ferns look amazing!

Casa das Macieiras, Rafaela Dal’Maso Arquitetura Rafaela Dal’Maso Arquitetura Tropical style balcony, veranda & terrace
Rafaela Dal’Maso Arquitetura

Rafaela Dal’Maso Arquitetura
Rafaela Dal’Maso Arquitetura
Rafaela Dal’Maso Arquitetura

8. A hammock is the ideal chill spot

homify Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. Herb boxes make great use of a blank wall

MÃO NA TERRA, in Belo Horizonte. BR (2015), Luiza Soares - Paisagismo Luiza Soares - Paisagismo Rustic style garden Wood
Luiza Soares—Paisagismo

Luiza Soares - Paisagismo
Luiza Soares—Paisagismo
Luiza Soares - Paisagismo

10. Add a little Zen to your life and your garden!

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

11. Get creative with what you use as planters

Projeto para um carrinho de flores, Casa Nova Paisagismo Casa Nova Paisagismo Rustic style garden
Casa Nova Paisagismo

Casa Nova Paisagismo
Casa Nova Paisagismo
Casa Nova Paisagismo

12. Hanging chairs will keep the space feeling a bit bigger

Jardim para lazer, Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores Tropical style garden
Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores

Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores
Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores
Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores

13. A fire pit will make your space usable all year round and so cosy!

Campinas Decor, Garden Light Garden Light Modern garden
Garden Light

Garden Light
Garden Light
Garden Light

14. Upcycle oddities for eye-catching displays

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

15. Leafy greens will make a tiny spot feel tropical and cosy

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

16. No room for plants? Add a green wall instead!

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

17. Path lights in a warm white will look gorgeous

Loft Tropical - Casa Cor 2014, Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Modern garden
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

18. Fairy lights are a classic for a reason

Residencia da Esquina, SALA2 arquitetura e design SALA2 arquitetura e design Tropical style garden
SALA2 arquitetura e design

SALA2 arquitetura e design
SALA2 arquitetura e design
SALA2 arquitetura e design

19. Explore your arty side with a wall mural

Sobrado 1939, Ana Sawaia Arquitetura Ana Sawaia Arquitetura Modern garden
Ana Sawaia Arquitetura

Ana Sawaia Arquitetura
Ana Sawaia Arquitetura
Ana Sawaia Arquitetura

20. A DIY lighting project could be fun, not to mention cheap!

homify Eclectic style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

21. Create a private reading sanctuary (comfy cushions are mandatory)

Área Externa de Lazer, Expace - espaços e experiências Expace - espaços e experiências Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace Wood
Expace—espaços e experiências

Expace - espaços e experiências
Expace—espaços e experiências
Expace - espaços e experiências

22. A rustic terrace will be comfortable during that day and so welcoming at night

Varanda Gourmet | Campo Grande MS, Camila Tannous Arquitetura & Interiores Camila Tannous Arquitetura & Interiores Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Camila Tannous Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Camila Tannous Arquitetura & Interiores
Camila Tannous Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
Camila Tannous Arquitetura & Interiores

23. Create an outdoor living room with ultra squishy furniture

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Multicolored
homify

homify
homify
homify

24. Romantic lighting will put the 'ahhhh' into your garden

Projeto, Heloisa Titan Arquitetura Heloisa Titan Arquitetura Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Heloisa Titan Arquitetura

Projeto

Heloisa Titan Arquitetura
Heloisa Titan Arquitetura
Heloisa Titan Arquitetura

25. Bamboo privacy screens won't shrink the space but will feel nicely supportive

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Bamboo
homify

homify
homify
homify

26. Create a sociable seating area for easy conversation

Casa WSC , alexandre galhego paisagismo alexandre galhego paisagismo Tropical style garden
alexandre galhego paisagismo

alexandre galhego paisagismo
alexandre galhego paisagismo
alexandre galhego paisagismo

27. Don't shy away from dramatically dark colours. What a way to feel all wrapped up in your own garden!

Casa BN, alexandre galhego paisagismo alexandre galhego paisagismo Tropical style garden
alexandre galhego paisagismo

alexandre galhego paisagismo
alexandre galhego paisagismo
alexandre galhego paisagismo

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 8 amazing indoor garden ideas for your home

15 things every new home needs!
Which of these ideas would you like to try?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks