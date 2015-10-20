Essential tips and tricks to decorate on a budget

Our homes are our castles. We ought to feel like kings and queens inside them. Yet the basic fact remains that most of us don't have quite have the riches and gold of esteemed royalty (or the sizeable bank balances to create instant wonders in our domestic interiors). So… what to do? Court a noble suitor? By all means, give it a shot. But for those unable to marry into a royal bloodline at present, fret not: there are ways around the financial barrier to domestic harmony and bliss.

Beautiful interiors need not be contingent on royal riches: do it on a budget, and make your home just as gorgeous. Today on homify, we've got you covered with six fantastic and highly accessible non-budget-busting options for how to turn your home into the royal palace that it deserves to be.