Book lovers rejoice! 7 stylish bookshelves for your home

Books! What's not to love about them? Worlds within worlds, tales and yarns, and endless joy for the eye, mind and soul. It's for these reasons and so many more that books—as they have been for centuries—remain an ideal addition to any home interior. Whether it's in the bedroom or study, living room or lounge, kitchen or even the hallway, curating your share of literature in the household is a great way to show off a little flair, make a statement and, more practically, always have a great read within arms reach. The only question (other that which books to choose) remains: how best to actually showcase your curated s elections?
Though classy and elegant in their own right, when left to their own devices in chaotic piles, books can become the antithesis of cleanliness in the home. Books need a good bookshelf: to be kept in line, to be kept on show and to remain easy to grasp anywhere around the house.
Today on homify, book lovers ought to rejoice with our essential 'how to' guide to selecting the perfect and most appropriate bookshelf for your pile of paperbacks.
Does it get any more inviting than strolling through the backstreets on a chilly winter's night, before glancing up at rows of warm-lit homes and apartments, before noticing, through curtainless windows, the cosy interiors of rooms full of books laid neat in floor to ceiling in-built shelves? It's quite a compelling sight, and the only thing better is if one of those cosy rooms was in fact yours. Well, it sure can be if you want it. For those book hoarders or budding bookworms out there, consider installing a little vibrancy and intellectual depth to your living spaces or study room with floor to ceiling book shelving. Embedded in the walls, as we see in this great example, your books will truly feel like they have a home, their own space to rest, and you and your room will relish in their company. Nothing says homeliness like this sort of decadent bookshelf treatment.
While books are such a traditional addition to the domestic space, it's not to say that the encasements they're housed in need to match the same style. Freshen things up in your living spaces while freshening up your favourite collection of paperback titles: go creative and colourful. In this example, we have a fantastic example of a nouveau style bookcase, bringing vital life to this modern-style room with a rich yellow inlay to contrast with the shelf, and room's, lighter hues. The best part is that it multi-tasks as a room divider, and works well not just with books, but is purpose built for a range of sundry household nick nacks and accoutrements. Neat stuff!
But it's not to say that the traditional bookshelf style won't can't work wonders either. The old ways really are too often the best ways, and when it comes to books, a traditional, minimalist element can really add that element of regal, humble splendour in and around the home. While it's important to keep the style of your bookcase choice in keeping with the overarching measure and feel of your home's decor and broader design, this example from Atom Build is a fine indication of what's possible: a duel lounge bookcase setup of a Victorian and Edwardian style, effortlessly matching the wooden furniture and upholstered chairs and lounges. Simply add some firewood, spark a match, get that cosy warming fire lit, and kick your feet up, feeling the warmth of not just the open flame, but the the delicate and artful bookshelf touch to an already gorgeous room.
These days, its far from a Jane Austen world, and the world of literature—with all its myriad forms and evolutions—certainly mirrors the wild and wonderful shifts and turns in the modern world of interior design. Feeling a little eccentric? A little eclectic? Pining for that element of the unorthodox? Look no further than this fantastic, bright and colourful example: a neat corner book sit with imaginative, vibrant cushion addition plays wonderfully with the wooden X-frame shelf by its side, lamp cosily nuzzled in the rear (not to mention ample space for a romantic candle, to take in all your titles—new and old—by the unparalleled warmth of candlelight. Romantic, practical and terrific.
Minimalist and chic! This is definitely a neat option when selecting your next bookshelf. It'll often be the case that we don't exactly need a full wall bookshelf setup, whether we're lacking books to necessitate something so involved, or lacking the interior space (or the right kind of space). This minimalist wall shelving unit is a cute and chic addition to a lovely, basic modern room: the irregular shelves make a neat design point, giving ample space for books and other accoutrements, without taking up too much space.
Then there are times when only a full home library will do. This example is for the true booklovers and bona fide paperback collectors out there: a full floor-to-ceiling wall unit replete with matching ladder for those higher to reach titles. This setup looks fantastic, does justice to your bounteous book collection, and makes for a unique and classy interior statement. If you've got the space (and the collection) this is the only way to go.
In the vein of the minimalist-chic style, this compact storage unit is another really neat way to make the most with just a little. Here, a basic rectangular shelving unit is fused effortlessly above a lounge room couch area, creating an easy to use, practical and 'less is more' style of storage. Perfect for boutique titles, and other bits and pieces.
