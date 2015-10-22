Book lovers rejoice! 7 stylish bookshelves for your home

Books! What's not to love about them? Worlds within worlds, tales and yarns, and endless joy for the eye, mind and soul. It's for these reasons and so many more that books—as they have been for centuries—remain an ideal addition to any home interior. Whether it's in the bedroom or study, living room or lounge, kitchen or even the hallway, curating your share of literature in the household is a great way to show off a little flair, make a statement and, more practically, always have a great read within arms reach. The only question (other that which books to choose) remains: how best to actually showcase your curated s elections?

Though classy and elegant in their own right, when left to their own devices in chaotic piles, books can become the antithesis of cleanliness in the home. Books need a good bookshelf: to be kept in line, to be kept on show and to remain easy to grasp anywhere around the house.

Today on homify, book lovers ought to rejoice with our essential 'how to' guide to selecting the perfect and most appropriate bookshelf for your pile of paperbacks.