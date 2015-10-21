Essential guide to choosing a chandelier

We've discussed countless times here on homify the importance of tending to your home's lighting situation. A quick recap: lighting makes all the difference when it comes to svelte and attractive home interiors. It can often be a difficult prospect to be able to revamp and remodel the hardware, furniture and structural attributes of your internal domestic spaces. Here's where lighting becomes your ally and saviour. With a savvy choice of lighting, the right tones and placements, you can make an interior that looks otherwise rather basic into one that dazzles and creates an excellent blend of mood. There are a number of ways of going about this, but one of the classic, and most effective, comes down to the chandelier.

Chandeliers give a home class, panache and a sense of aesthetic excellence. While they might still be tied to notions of pre-21st (or even pre 20th) Century grandeur—the accoutrement of regal palaces and royal manors rather than common domestic situations—these days, the chandelier enjoys all kinds of treatment, and there's a perfect selection out there for you.

Today on homify, we're taking a neat and timely look at the wonderful world of the chandelier: an essential and ultimate guide on how to pick the best ones for your home.