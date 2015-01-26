Homify 360°: Practice for child and youth therapy, Hannover

This German children’s clinic flouts all the laws of (bad) healthcare design. Bright, colourful, warm and friendly, it’s a space to play as much as a space to get better. But the designers of this cheerful interior have not fallen into the trap that has in the past plagued so many of those trying to cater to the aesthetic preferences of youngsters: that is, creating a space that holds no appeal for adults. Instead, this clinic provides a waiting space that is just as visually appealing for grown-up visitors as it is for the young patients who will be treated here.