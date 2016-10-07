Your browser is out-of-date.

13 gorgeous bedroom ideas you can easily copy

press profile homify press profile homify
VALE DO LOBO, Staging Factory Staging Factory BedroomBeds & headboards
With numerous options and stylistic possibilities at our fingertips, updating one's bedroom has never been easier. Today on homify we’ve collected 13 of our favourite (and super simple) ideas that are perfect for you to mimic, emulate and copy.

Does your sleeping space need a lift? Is it dull or dowdy and looking for an overhaul? Whether you’re planning something comprehensive or a quick and easy update, we’ve got some great suggestions to get you started.

To get that professionally designed appearance, read on and give your bedroom the facelift you’ve always dreamed of!

1. Why not introduce some prints to add style and character to your bedroom?

VALE DO LOBO, Staging Factory Staging Factory BedroomBeds & headboards
Staging Factory

2. For maximum luxury, employ an oversized upholstered bedhead!

morningside apartment, BHD Interiors BHD Interiors Classic style bedroom
BHD Interiors

3. Optimising storage in your bedroom will make your space feel larger and cleaner

homify Minimalist bedroom White
homify

4. Do you like bold and dramatic? Opt for different patterns and let them clash to add contrast and dynamism

Green&Yellow Pixers Tropical style bedroom Multicolored leaves,tropical,jungle,wall mural,wallpaper
Pixers

Green&Yellow

5. Sure you might not be able to have these alcoves, but your can cover your walls with textured sandy coloured paint

Trulli 66, ABBW angelobruno building workshop ABBW angelobruno building workshop Country style bedroom
ABBW angelobruno building workshop

If you need assistance designing your compact bedroom, an interior designer might be what you are looking for. Find one via the homify website and get started today!

6. Add curtains to the exterior of your wardrobes for an opulent effect

Каменный лофт, CO:interior CO:interior Industrial style bedroom
CO:interior

7. Lacking privacy? Add sliding panels that will make your bed far cosier and more enjoyable

48 метров уюта, YOUR PROJECT YOUR PROJECT Industrial style bedroom
YOUR PROJECT

8. Exposed brick is elegant, simple and characterful

Спальня с элементами лофта и яркими акцентами, Solo Design Studio Solo Design Studio Industrial style bedroom Bricks White
Solo Design Studio

9. For a personal touch, wall decals offer a simple and easy weekend DIY project

Haruki's apartment, The Goort The Goort Industrial style bedroom
The Goort

10. To keep things cool, opt for a grey panelled wall, white ceiling and light timber floor

Magazine editorial - House in Sai Kung by Millimeter, Millimeter Interior Design Limited Millimeter Interior Design Limited Modern style bedroom Building,Furniture,Property,Comfort,Interior design,Wood,Shade,Flooring,Living room,Floor
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

Magazine editorial—House in Sai Kung by Millimeter

11. To feel wonderfully sophisticated, choose an earthy, hotel-esque colour scheme

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

12. Want something truly unique? This circular bed looks enticing, alluring and super comfy

House 1, Opera s.r.l. Opera s.r.l. Country style bedroom
Opera s.r.l.

13. Embrace oriental aesthetics with bright colours, a bed low to the floor and plenty of interesting cultural accessories

MONOLOCALE FENG SHUI, ROBERTA DANISI architetto ROBERTA DANISI architetto Modern style bedroom Wood Yellow
ROBERTA DANISI architetto

Which bedroom tips would work in your home? Let us know below!

