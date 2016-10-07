13 gorgeous bedroom ideas you can easily copy

With numerous options and stylistic possibilities at our fingertips, updating one's bedroom has never been easier. Today on homify we’ve collected 13 of our favourite (and super simple) ideas that are perfect for you to mimic, emulate and copy.

Does your sleeping space need a lift? Is it dull or dowdy and looking for an overhaul? Whether you’re planning something comprehensive or a quick and easy update, we’ve got some great suggestions to get you started.

To get that professionally designed appearance, read on and give your bedroom the facelift you’ve always dreamed of!