​And… relax

If there’s one commercial operation where aesthetics really count, surely it’s in massage practices, spas and beauty salons. Relaxation is everything here, and as we all know picking the right environment to relax in is absolutely key to being able to do it properly. The way the air smells, the music that’s playing, the lighting… all contribute hugely towards determining how positive your experience will be, and how much you’ll be able to let go of your worries and stress. But decor matters too – just as much as any of those things, in fact. A massage is a very intimate procedure, as are many beauty treatments. Think facials, waxing, body scrubs – often a lot of skin exposure is involved and you’ll usually be alone with your masseuse or beauty therapist. You’re a lot less likely to even consider entering and enquiring about one of these services if you can see through the window that the place’s interior looks shabby, unprofessional or – that worst of all crimes for a beauty parlour to commit – unclean. Fortunately, there are plenty of massage and beauty parlours out there that get it absolutely right. Here are a few.