Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 walls with water fountains that will look fabulous in your garden

Bethan Jones—homify Bethan Jones—homify
Modern Family garden in North London, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern garden
Loading admin actions …

Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Isn't that how the song goes? Well, that's patently not the case here, as we've found some of the most beautiful, eye-catching and perfectly pleasing wall-mounted water fountains to surely be in existence. 

We know what you're thinking, that they're all going to be in huge gardens that can accommodate such an extravagant addition, but we promise you'll be (pleasantly) shocked at some of them. If we tell you that interior designers have been putting them to good use too, we think you'll see where this is heading. 

Let's dive on in and take a look!

Original article by Amy Buxton for homify UK

1. Magic installations

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Water fountains seem like a dark art. Where does the water come from and where does it go? How do they work?

Well, it's all very simple really, thanks to pumps and effective circulatory systems.

Sorry to burst the bubble!

2. So calm

A Contemporary "Oasis", Kevin Cooper Garden Design Kevin Cooper Garden Design Modern garden
Kevin Cooper Garden Design

A Contemporary Oasis

Kevin Cooper Garden Design
Kevin Cooper Garden Design
Kevin Cooper Garden Design

Something about flowing water naturally calms the spirit and the action of water falling into a pool has a pleasing conclusion to it, which makes it something you can watch constantly.

3. Beautiful additions

¿Quieres dar un toque especial a tu jardín?, Slabon Forja Creativa Slabon Forja Creativa Garden Accessories & decoration
Slabon Forja Creativa

Slabon Forja Creativa
Slabon Forja Creativa
Slabon Forja Creativa

Water fountains, regardless of style, are one of life's gorgeous luxuries. The fact they can be as big or small as you want, makes them good for everyone.

4. Not just for outdoors

DEPARTAMENTO SANTA FE, Capitel Arquitectura Capitel Arquitectura
Capitel Arquitectura

Capitel Arquitectura
Capitel Arquitectura
Capitel Arquitectura

Water in the house has a harmonising effect, not to mention being an all out incredible design statement. What a hallway this is!

5. A style for everyone

House in Blair Atholl, Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Garden Swim baths & ponds
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House in Blair Atholl

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

Minimalist, Asian, classical or rustic. Whatever your preferred decorating style, there will be a wall-mounted water fountain to suit you!

6. Perfect entertainment

homify Interior landscaping
homify

homify
homify
homify

Who would need a television in the same room as this incredible freestanding water fountain? What an utterly amazing piece of art!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. The perfect first impression

Hacienda Chaká, Arturo Campos Arquitectos Arturo Campos Arquitectos Colonial style windows & doors
Arturo Campos Arquitectos

Arturo Campos Arquitectos
Arturo Campos Arquitectos
Arturo Campos Arquitectos

When a front garden isn't enough to really make your home stand out, a wall-mounted fountain will be. Imagine guests' faces when they arrive for the first time!

8. Easy to position

PATIO I SA, SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura Modern garden Wood Wood effect
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura

SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura

Regardless of how much space you do or don't have, a water fountain that's fitted to the wall can work, as you literally just need a blank wall and a slither of space for a catching trough. 

9. Perfect when combined with nature

DUCHA VEGETAL, PhytoKinetic S.L. PhytoKinetic S.L. Eclectic style garden
PhytoKinetic S.L.

PhytoKinetic S.L.
PhytoKinetic S.L.
PhytoKinetic S.L.

Water and greenery are a match made in heaven, so this green wall with integrated water fountain is the stuff landscaping dreams are made of.

10. Simple and sweet

Modern Family garden in North London, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern garden
Earth Designs

Modern Family garden in North London

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

The simple solution is often the best, so a blank garden wall that looks a little neglected can be instantly revived with a small water fountain.

11. Subtle and sophisticated

Terraza en Madrid con Pérgola, La Habitación Verde La Habitación Verde Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
La Habitación Verde

La Habitación Verde
La Habitación Verde
La Habitación Verde

Blink and you could have missed the fountain in this picture as it's so sleek and elegant. We bet you didn't know water features could be so chic!

12. Creativity is encouraged

子供達の庭, Gokansha/ゴカンシャ Gokansha/ゴカンシャ Garden Accessories & decoration
Gokansha/ゴカンシャ

Gokansha/ゴカンシャ
Gokansha/ゴカンシャ
Gokansha/ゴカンシャ

So, this might look like a regular garden tap but the bowl underneath suggests it's a cleverly designed fountain. Now that really is small and subtle!

13. Blending in

Vivienda unifamiliar en Dénia, Alicante, Jorge Belloch interiorismo Jorge Belloch interiorismo Modern garden
Jorge Belloch interiorismo

Jorge Belloch interiorismo
Jorge Belloch interiorismo
Jorge Belloch interiorismo

If you don't have the space for a wall-mounted water fountain, you might not be thinking outside the box enough. Just look at this amazing raised bed with integral fountain!

14. A medley of styles

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Water connects us all and it can connect all design styles! Just look at this modern, minimalist design that leads down to a Zen pebble patch.

15. Making a splash

homify Garden Swim baths & ponds
homify

homify
homify
homify

We're glad we saved this example until last.

A blend of materials, creativity, DIY and styles, this is the ultimate fountain that will no doubt inspire you to seriously consider one for your home!

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 fresh ways to decorate your tiny outdoor space

A fairytale family home in Asia
Which of these lovely fountains would you pick?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks