15 walls with water fountains that will look fabulous in your garden

Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Isn't that how the song goes? Well, that's patently not the case here, as we've found some of the most beautiful, eye-catching and perfectly pleasing wall-mounted water fountains to surely be in existence.
We know what you're thinking, that they're all going to be in huge gardens that can accommodate such an extravagant addition, but we promise you'll be (pleasantly) shocked at some of them. If we tell you that interior designers have been putting them to good use too, we think you'll see where this is heading.
Let's dive on in and take a look!
Original article by Amy Buxton for homify UK
Water fountains seem like a dark art. Where does the water come from and where does it go? How do they work?
Well, it's all very simple really, thanks to pumps and effective circulatory systems.
Sorry to burst the bubble!
Oasis
Something about flowing water naturally calms the spirit and the action of water falling into a pool has a pleasing conclusion to it, which makes it something you can watch constantly.
Water fountains, regardless of style, are one of life's gorgeous luxuries. The fact they can be as big or small as you want, makes them good for everyone.
Water in the house has a harmonising effect, not to mention being an all out incredible design statement. What a hallway this is!
Minimalist, Asian, classical or rustic. Whatever your preferred decorating style, there will be a wall-mounted water fountain to suit you!
Who would need a television in the same room as this incredible freestanding water fountain? What an utterly amazing piece of art!
When a front garden isn't enough to really make your home stand out, a wall-mounted fountain will be. Imagine guests' faces when they arrive for the first time!
Regardless of how much space you do or don't have, a water fountain that's fitted to the wall can work, as you literally just need a blank wall and a slither of space for a catching trough.
Water and greenery are a match made in heaven, so this green wall with integrated water fountain is the stuff landscaping dreams are made of.
The simple solution is often the best, so a blank garden wall that looks a little neglected can be instantly revived with a small water fountain.
Blink and you could have missed the fountain in this picture as it's so sleek and elegant. We bet you didn't know water features could be so chic!
So, this might look like a regular garden tap but the bowl underneath suggests it's a cleverly designed fountain. Now that really is small and subtle!
If you don't have the space for a wall-mounted water fountain, you might not be thinking outside the box enough. Just look at this amazing raised bed with integral fountain!
Water connects us all and it can connect all design styles! Just look at this modern, minimalist design that leads down to a Zen pebble patch.
We're glad we saved this example until last.
A blend of materials, creativity, DIY and styles, this is the ultimate fountain that will no doubt inspire you to seriously consider one for your home!
