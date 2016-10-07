10 things every small family home needs

A bathtub may seem a little superfluous in a small family home. But as you can see here, a free-standing tub can easily be pushed up against the wall. If you absolutely don't have the space or inclination for a bathtub, get a shower room in which you can fit a temporary small tub. It is essential for very small children and for tackling the tricky job of washing pets.

