A wooden house for cosy family life

We love surprises just as much as the next person. So when we stumbled across the house that we will explore today, we were truly pumped. There's something about a seemingly demure-looking facade that is housing completely unexpected interiors that absolutely catches our fancy.

Today's 360° project is a home that reflects and indeed, to a certain extent, defines the identity of the residents. It adopts a distinctive version of modern industrial design while paying homage to many elements from the classic style. Characterised by its extensive use of wood and unusual but balanced structural features, the house gives out a warm and laid-back vibe that hints at living a playful life.

This unusual home has been designed by Japanese architects dwarf whose watermark is their eclectic blend of wood and American pop cultural elements to create a space that is not just aesthetically pleasing but makes for a great conversation-starter! Curious yet?