28m² of storage space become an enviable modern apartment!

We are in the pretty Italian city of Alghero today, and the old-world architecture has us seriously impressed. But what really took our breath away is the incredible transformation of a shabby warehouse—with a floor area of only 32 square metres—which was suffering from decay and neglect. It also came with a tiny cellar which posed a major challenge for the interior architects at Art Interior Designer. Thankfully, the professionals addressed the challenge wonderfully, and turned the warehouse into a compact but stylish loft apartment with bold touches. Chic furnishing, neat designs and practical lighting have made this abode comfy and extremely habitable.
A half-rusted commercial shutter gate concealed the entrance to the warehouse before. The window was a heavily barred sorry sight as well. It was quite impossible to think that one day the entrance could become inviting.
The cellar floor had been lined with disposable formworks to prevent the accumulation of moisture. But nothing had worked and damp continued to be a major problem.
Since the available square footage was abysmally low, building a loft was essential in order to utilise the height of the warehouse efficiently. Wooden beams were used for the purpose.
It was decided to position the bathroom on the right side of the loft, to effectively use the space at hand. Modern materials were used for a smart and functional result.
In place of the previous bathroom, a kitchen was built with the help of aerated concrete blocks for a contemporary and smart look.
The peach-hued walls and stone accents of the original facade have been retained, but the size of the door has been significantly reduced to look standard and homely. A polished and dark entrance door now offers chic contrast with the walls, while the white border adds a touch of elegance. The window grille has been replaced with a much sleeker and trendier version, too.
The rustic stone wall, wooden loft, stylish furniture, and soothing lights make the interiors a dreamy and extremely inviting space. Sleek chrome railing adds textural interest for the loft, while black upholstery makes a bold statement to balance the serenity of grey. A wall-mounted TV provides entertainment, and in-built niches make storing and displaying things convenient.
We simply adore how a minimalistic ladder leads you from the ground floor to the loft through a quirky trapdoor! Though space here is truly at a premium, it has been aptly utilised for sleeping by accommodating a plush sofa bed. Or you could simply indulge in some alone time with a book here…
Basalt was used to create the stylish island and hob in the kitchen, while sleek chrome appliances and minimalist fixtures add dollops of flair. The industrial-chic pendants, cute task light and the jazzy backsplash tiles liven up the cosy and understated environment.
The small but smart bathroom shines with its stylish shower enclosure and partially frosted glass doors. Interesting shades of white and grey add elegance to the space without cramping the look, while glass lends the illusion of openness.
