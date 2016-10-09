Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

43 pallet ideas that you can directly copy

press profile homify press profile homify
Departamento en el centro de la ciudad, amiko espacios amiko espacios Garden Furniture
Loading admin actions …

Throughout the world—and particularly Hong Kong—there is a growing awareness of the environment and the need to protect it for future generations. Because of this, recycling is at the forefront of ecological consciousness, and how we can improve our ecosystem easily and sustainably. Not simply a quick-fix solution to a global problem, recycling reduces costs in the long term, and helps generate a sustainable attitude towards the earth and our importance as its caretakers.

Recycling is commonly employed as an application in the furniture industry, and we see industrial pallets taking centre stage as inexpensive and easily repurposed items. Unpretentious, understated and low-cost, pallets are a sustainable and eco-friendly material that offers a range of creative upcycled options. In today’s Ideabook we’ve gathered a whopping 43 gorgeous pieces of furniture that have been created by recycling pallets and crates. If you’re ready to be inspired, read on and begin planning your next DIY!

1. Pamper your balcony, your outdoor terrace and yourself with a set of these truly incredible repurposed pallets!

Das Sofa Hermann, palettenmoebel.at palettenmoebel.at Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
palettenmoebel.at

palettenmoebel.at
palettenmoebel.at
palettenmoebel.at

2. Fancy a new coffee table? This one is sure to make an impression

Departamento en el centro de la ciudad, amiko espacios amiko espacios Garden Furniture
amiko espacios

amiko espacios
amiko espacios
amiko espacios

3. This cosy collection is definitely an improvement for your home

Departamento en el centro de la ciudad, amiko espacios amiko espacios Garden Furniture
amiko espacios

amiko espacios
amiko espacios
amiko espacios

If you are still feeling like you might need some interior advice, you can always search for a professional designer on the homify website… head over here and check some out!

4. You can use your pallet table anywhere if it has wheels

MULHACÉN mesa palets. 120x80cm, 2 alturas, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario Garden Furniture
ECOdECO Mobiliario

ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

5. Improve the comfort of you seat with some upholstery

ALMANZOR sofá palets. 120x80cm, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario Garden Furniture
ECOdECO Mobiliario

ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

6. Whitewash your pallets to evoke a provincial aesthetic

Banken pallets, Meubelen van pallets Meubelen van pallets Garden Furniture
Meubelen van pallets

Meubelen van pallets
Meubelen van pallets
Meubelen van pallets

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Environmentally friendly and sustainable, these pieces are brilliant for an outdoor terrace

ATICOS EN SITGES by HOME DECO , Home Deco Decoración Home Deco Decoración Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture White
Home Deco Decoración

Home Deco Decoración
Home Deco Decoración
Home Deco Decoración

8. These overstuffed couches look truly fabulous, and gorgeously cosy

Banken pallets, Meubelen van pallets Meubelen van pallets Garden Furniture
Meubelen van pallets

Meubelen van pallets
Meubelen van pallets
Meubelen van pallets

9. Do you want your home to look like a tropical oasis? Then take a peek at these incredibly authentic pallet pieces of furniture

homify Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

10. Don’t like the colour of the raw timber? Why not paint it white… like this fab, eye-catching example.

Palettenlounge "Lulatsch" (groß), Paletten-Style Paletten-Style Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture Wood
Paletten-Style

Paletten-Style
Paletten-Style
Paletten-Style

11. Get creative with your weekend DIY

Salas Ecológicas , Biogibson Biogibson Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture Wood
Biogibson

Biogibson
Biogibson
Biogibson

12. The warmth of wood is clearly visible in this example

Garden corner unit , Pallet furniture uk Pallet furniture uk Garden Furniture
Pallet furniture uk

Garden corner unit

Pallet furniture uk
Pallet furniture uk
Pallet furniture uk

13. Multi-purpose and multi-colour!

Mesas, Equilibra Equilibra Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Equilibra

Equilibra
Equilibra
Equilibra

14. Paint different sections to create a unique ambience

Mesas, Equilibra Equilibra Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Equilibra

Equilibra
Equilibra
Equilibra

15. Cut glass to fit your pallet coffee table

Meubels van pallets, Pallethandel Zoetermeer Pallethandel Zoetermeer Garden Furniture
Pallethandel Zoetermeer

Pallethandel Zoetermeer
Pallethandel Zoetermeer
Pallethandel Zoetermeer

16. Different lights can create different vibes. This demonstration looks more like a night club than a boring bedroom!

Bire Bar, BRENSO Architecture & Design BRENSO Architecture & Design Eclectic style bars & clubs Gastronomy
BRENSO Architecture &amp; Design

BRENSO Architecture & Design
BRENSO Architecture &amp; Design
BRENSO Architecture & Design

17. What do you think of these pallet deck chairs?

Der Sitz Ferdl, palettenmoebel.at palettenmoebel.at Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
palettenmoebel.at

palettenmoebel.at
palettenmoebel.at
palettenmoebel.at

18. Ready to host the ultimate alfresco dinner party?

I nostri lavori, asdf asdf Garden Furniture
asdf

asdf
asdf
asdf

19. An inexpensive solution to modern timber furniture

RUSELL mesa palets. 120x47cm, 2 alturas, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario HouseholdHomewares
ECOdECO Mobiliario

ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

20. Crazy and colourful throw cushions add verve and vivacity

Projeto Remobília - Sofá de Pallets, Camila Feriato Camila Feriato Living roomSofas & armchairs Wood Multicolored
Camila Feriato

Camila Feriato
Camila Feriato
Camila Feriato

21. For something different, consider a pallet bedhead

Recamaras Ecológicas, Biogibson Biogibson BedroomBeds & headboards
Biogibson

Biogibson
Biogibson
Biogibson

22. In fact, you can even make a bed by repurposing pallets

homify Walls & flooringTiles
homify

homify
homify
homify

23. For maximum comfort, suspend the bed from the ceiling

Charming Suite, BARASONA Diseño y Comunicacion BARASONA Diseño y Comunicacion Bedroom
BARASONA Diseño y Comunicacion

BARASONA Diseño y Comunicacion
BARASONA Diseño y Comunicacion
BARASONA Diseño y Comunicacion

24. Or paint it green and call it a daybed!

Recamaras Ecológicas, Biogibson Biogibson BedroomBeds & headboards
Biogibson

Biogibson
Biogibson
Biogibson

25. These repurposed crates make perfect side tables

ARCE mesa cajas de fruta, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario HouseholdAccessories & decoration
ECOdECO Mobiliario

ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

26. Low-cost, stylish and unique, this side table is interesting

Palettenmöbel - Nachtschrank "Natur", starg starg BedroomBedside tables
starg

starg
starg
starg

27. An ideal weekend DIY project!

Pallet Bedside Table, Piggledy Pallet Furniture Piggledy Pallet Furniture BedroomBedside tables Wood Wood effect
Piggledy Pallet Furniture

Pallet Bedside Table

Piggledy Pallet Furniture
Piggledy Pallet Furniture
Piggledy Pallet Furniture

28. What do you think of this whitewashed, inexpensive dining table?

Esszimmertisch aus Industriepalette !, La maison La maison Dining roomTables
La maison

La maison
La maison
La maison

29. These wine crates have been wonderfully upgraded to offer a practical application in the home

homify Dining roomChairs & benches
homify

homify
homify
homify

30. Pallets offer storage as well as style

sery, SE-RECYCLE eco design SE-RECYCLE eco design Living roomSofas & armchairs
SE-RECYCLE eco design

SE-RECYCLE eco design
SE-RECYCLE eco design
SE-RECYCLE eco design

31. Set upon casters, this coffee table is original and easy to recreate

TEIDE mesa palets. 80×68 cm, 2 alturas, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario HouseholdHomewares
ECOdECO Mobiliario

ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

32. Rustic charm, and plenty of character

MONTE DAS MOÇAS, Aljezur, LAVRADIO DESIGN LAVRADIO DESIGN Rustic style living room
LAVRADIO DESIGN

LAVRADIO DESIGN
LAVRADIO DESIGN
LAVRADIO DESIGN

33. Multi-purpose furniture works wonderfully in compact homes

EUCALIPTO revistero cajas fruta, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario HouseholdAccessories & decoration
ECOdECO Mobiliario

ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

34. A wall of crates is both chic and cool

homify Industrial style study/office
homify

homify
homify
homify

35. Need extra wall storage? This is your solution

Regale, Palettano Palettano Living roomShelves
Palettano

Palettano
Palettano
Palettano

36. We love this contrasting yin and yang shelf

VELETA estantería palets. 68cm, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario HouseholdHomewares
ECOdECO Mobiliario

ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

37. Bathroom storage can be hard to come by, these repurposed shelves work beautifully

CEDRO estantería cajas de fruta, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario HouseholdHomewares
ECOdECO Mobiliario

ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

38. Another bright idea for the garden is this repurposed pallet bench

Chicken Bar Monchos, Paletto's Furnature Paletto's Furnature Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
Paletto&#39;s Furnature

Paletto's Furnature
Paletto&#39;s Furnature
Paletto's Furnature

39. Are you looking for somewhere to keep your pot plants? This might just be your answer!

MARBORÉ jardinera palets. 120x80cm, 3 alturas, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario Garden Furniture
ECOdECO Mobiliario

ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

40. And if you want something in white…

GABARRÓ jardinera palets. 120x47cm, 2 alturas, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario Garden Furniture
ECOdECO Mobiliario

ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

41. Green walls are great! This pallet wall is stylish and efficient, while offering space for your foliage

Verticale pallet tuin van POPUPPALLETS, Pop up Pallets Pop up Pallets Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
Pop up Pallets

Pop up Pallets
Pop up Pallets
Pop up Pallets

42. For something smaller, this wall-mounted option is practical

Verticale pallet tuin van POPUPPALLETS, Pop up Pallets Pop up Pallets Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
Pop up Pallets

Pop up Pallets
Pop up Pallets
Pop up Pallets

43. And, if you really want to make a statement, this incredible wall takes centre stage!

The JAM Terrace, Aida Lopez Paisajista Aida Lopez Paisajista Balconies, verandas & terraces Plants & flowers
Aida Lopez Paisajista

Aida Lopez Paisajista
Aida Lopez Paisajista
Aida Lopez Paisajista

Still looking to learn more about interior design? If you'd like to continue reading, we think you'll enjoy: 15 walls with water fountains that will look fabulous in your garden

19 simple garden ideas with spectacular results
Which design is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks