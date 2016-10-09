43 pallet ideas that you can directly copy

Throughout the world—and particularly Hong Kong—there is a growing awareness of the environment and the need to protect it for future generations. Because of this, recycling is at the forefront of ecological consciousness, and how we can improve our ecosystem easily and sustainably. Not simply a quick-fix solution to a global problem, recycling reduces costs in the long term, and helps generate a sustainable attitude towards the earth and our importance as its caretakers.

Recycling is commonly employed as an application in the furniture industry, and we see industrial pallets taking centre stage as inexpensive and easily repurposed items. Unpretentious, understated and low-cost, pallets are a sustainable and eco-friendly material that offers a range of creative upcycled options. In today’s Ideabook we’ve gathered a whopping 43 gorgeous pieces of furniture that have been created by recycling pallets and crates. If you’re ready to be inspired, read on and begin planning your next DIY!