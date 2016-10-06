8 small but charming kitchens

If you're not blessed with a spacious kitchen, you're not alone. In fact, most of us make do with a relatively compact cooking area and the trials that entails.
But, thanks to the genius of kitchen planners and designers the world over, there are many creative ways to tackle a tiny kitchen! Be it a vibrant colour scheme, ingenious storage hack or simple layout tweak, there are plenty of tricks out there to help you optimise what you've got. After all, the kitchen is the the heart of the home and should be treated with due reverence.
Still need convincing? We've picked 8 of the most delightful small kitchens we've seen to win you over…
Paint the walls, floors and countertops in light tones that contrast and balance harmoniously. In this modern retro kitchen, the dark furniture contrast beautifully with the bright illuminations and glossy walls. Ask any interior designer - in a kitchen, shine is best!
A small kitchen is not necessarily a kitchen with little space. Check out this super functional, practical kitchenette that has plenty of room for all occasions: cooking, washing, eating, and living.
A small kitchen must seize absolutely every corner and leave no space unused. Studied design and precise measurements ensure that everything fits and nothing is left out.
Eating in the kitchen is a pleasure for many reasons— it is a warm and nurturing environment with rich aromas of homemade food, and also a practical and functional option. A breakfast bar need not be elaborate or complex design. It just needs to be a table to eat and to use as an extension of the activities carried out in the kitchen This small bar is exactly that: a simple and natural wood countertop built into the wall.
Flexibility is important for any home, but when it comes to decorating or furnishing a small kitchen, it matters so much more. The contours of corners can sometimes present a difficulty when ordering ready-made kitchens, but this smart and functional design is one that makes the most of a small space and tricky angles.
It's not hard to make a small kitchen look as spectacular as any other. With a bit of creativity and hard work, incredible results are achieved. Put a little colour on those kitchen walls and cabinets. In this case, a touch of vibrant red raises spirits and boosts the good vibrations!
Let's demolish the myth that black or dark colours don't work in a small kitchen. This linear cooking space is a perfect proof that exceptions to the old rules exist, and that everything depends on the design and proper use of materials and Colors. This kitchen features matte black furniture that contrasts and complements the subtle red accents. It's a bright kitchen with a great source of natural, comfortable and practical light.
