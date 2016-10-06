8 small but charming kitchens

If you're not blessed with a spacious kitchen, you're not alone. In fact, most of us make do with a relatively compact cooking area and the trials that entails.

But, thanks to the genius of kitchen planners and designers the world over, there are many creative ways to tackle a tiny kitchen! Be it a vibrant colour scheme, ingenious storage hack or simple layout tweak, there are plenty of tricks out there to help you optimise what you've got. After all, the kitchen is the the heart of the home and should be treated with due reverence.

Still need convincing? We've picked 8 of the most delightful small kitchens we've seen to win you over…