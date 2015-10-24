6 easy steps to a eco-friendly home

In our era of runaway globalisation and consumption, we're hearing a lot about the need for more ecological alternatives and solutions when it comes to how we live. Sustainability is not just a buzzword: it's the way forward, and it means taking stock of the quantity and quality of the energy we use (or don't) to power our daily lives. Reducing energy consumption and our impact on the environment starts at home. While sustainable alternatives typically draw the ire of the more budget conscious pundits in the community, making your home an environmentally friendly sanctuary need not be a budget buster. Change can be slow, and for those of us not yet able or willing to transition our lives into a zero-carbon 'earthship' just yet, there are a range of simple solutions that we can bring into our homes more or less straight away.

Today on homify, we're throwing our green caps on: a short, sweet and neat preliminary guide on some of the best practical steps to turn your domestic space into a bona fide eco-friendly home.