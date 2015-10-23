The homify guide to windows

As one of the most common features within a building or structure, we often take the humble window for granted. These openings and holes are a mainstay of almost every house or dwelling, providing light and air to our interior spaces. From the first glass window, invented during the early Roman Empire, windows have come a long way, developing into a plethora of various shapes, silhouettes, and designs. The first known windows were seen during ancient eras, where individuals would fashion holes in their hut walls, and cover them with animal hides to protect themselves from intruders and also the often harsh elements. Moving on from this, people learned how to create better structures and eventually the humble window slowly started to develop and evolve to become the windows we see today.

Nowadays there are numerous windows available such as the tilt and slide window, transom, oriel, jalousie, clerestory, skylight, French, and double-glazed. So, today on homify we have rounded up eight of the most common styles, to give you a handy guide when renovating or refurbishing your dwelling. If you would like to learn a little more about the modest window, or have some inspiration for your new home, check out this Ideabook now!