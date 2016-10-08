9 ways to be the perfect Hong Kong host

When you’re throwing a party or hosting an event at home, there’s always the desire to make everything feel and look perfect. Without wanting to set yourself up for failure, it’s good to remember that perfection is a difficult aesthetic to achieve, as its almost always dependent on the individual. We think the perfect party or event is one where everyone is unperturbed, comfortable and free to have a good time (yourself included!).
A little planning goes a long way, and will help create your stress-free gathering for both the host and the guests. To help you along the way, we’ve gathered our top 9 steps that we think will help you feel peaceful, contented and able to enjoy your party. Are you hosting a gathering, shindig or soirée? Check out our hints below, and kick back, relax and enjoy your event with ease!
Have you ever been to a party that just doesn’t quite hit the mark? Bad lighting is often to blame. Lighting is one of the easiest ways to create your desired ambience and atmosphere, and by choosing an indirect light, candles and soft illumination you will get your event off to a good start.
Right, let's step into the kitchen. If you are serving food and drinks, spend a day getting everything prepared. Lots of appetizers can be make a day in advance, saving you time, and reducing your stress levels on the day.
Clutter (messy clothes, dirty dishes, papers etc.) is sure to turn your stylish event into a less than desirable occasion. Don’t leave your cleaning to the last minute, get your house in tip top shape at least a couple of days ahead.
Professionals know how to create mood and ambience, and now you will too! Music is as essential to creating mood as your choice in lighting. Work with your music selection and opt for something that is going to emulate your desired vibe and atmosphere. For example, if you’re hosting a loud, energetic bash, choose rock, pop or electronic beats. For a more subdued ambience, try folk music or chilled out house.
Chill the champagne—it’s time for the guests to arrive! Want to be the perfect host? Ensure you have a cold beverage at the ready when your first visitor knocks, and keep them coming until everyone has arrived.
Keeping everyone busy is sure to keep things interesting and safeguard against anyone getting bored. Make sure you introduce your guests to each other, as well as giving them plenty of conversation starters.
If you’re hosting a dinner party, you’ll know that the dinner setting really makes a difference. To be a perfect host, you need a perfectly set table, and that often means matching napkins, coasters, tablecloths and place settings.
Decorating for your event definitely improves your host status, but is often seen as expensive. However, you can easily improve your décor simply and inexpensively. Get creative, print some large images, and get busy with a fun weekend DIY.
One of the worst things you can do as a host is have guests needing to sit down, but too few chairs. Make sure you have enough space for everyone, and purchase some additional fold up seating if you need it!
Would you like to keep reading? We think you'll enjoy: 10 tricks to keep your Hong Kong home cool and fresh