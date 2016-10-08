9 ways to be the perfect Hong Kong host

When you’re throwing a party or hosting an event at home, there’s always the desire to make everything feel and look perfect. Without wanting to set yourself up for failure, it’s good to remember that perfection is a difficult aesthetic to achieve, as its almost always dependent on the individual. We think the perfect party or event is one where everyone is unperturbed, comfortable and free to have a good time (yourself included!).

A little planning goes a long way, and will help create your stress-free gathering for both the host and the guests. To help you along the way, we’ve gathered our top 9 steps that we think will help you feel peaceful, contented and able to enjoy your party. Are you hosting a gathering, shindig or soirée? Check out our hints below, and kick back, relax and enjoy your event with ease!