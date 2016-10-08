Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 ways to be the perfect Hong Kong host

press profile homify press profile homify
Aero Audio and Entertainment, Symbol Audio Symbol Audio Multimedia roomElectronics
Loading admin actions …

When you’re throwing a party or hosting an event at home, there’s always the desire to make everything feel and look perfect. Without wanting to set yourself up for failure, it’s good to remember that perfection is a difficult aesthetic to achieve, as its almost always dependent on the individual. We think the perfect party or event is one where everyone is unperturbed, comfortable and free to have a good time (yourself included!).

A little planning goes a long way, and will help create your stress-free gathering for both the host and the guests. To help you along the way, we’ve gathered our top 9 steps that we think will help you feel peaceful, contented and able to enjoy your party. Are you hosting a gathering, shindig or soirée? Check out our hints below, and kick back, relax and enjoy your event with ease!

1. Create mood and ambience with your lighting

GW's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign arctitudesign Minimalist living room
arctitudesign

GW's RESIDENCE

arctitudesign
arctitudesign
arctitudesign

Have you ever been to a party that just doesn’t quite hit the mark? Bad lighting is often to blame. Lighting is one of the easiest ways to create your desired ambience and atmosphere, and by choosing an indirect light, candles and soft illumination you will get your event off to a good start.

2. Prepare what you can before guests arrive

사랑스럽고 다정한 나의 보보뚜 [경주 괘릉리], 윤성하우징 윤성하우징 Mediterranean style kitchen
윤성하우징

윤성하우징
윤성하우징
윤성하우징

Right, let's step into the kitchen. If you are serving food and drinks, spend a day getting everything prepared. Lots of appetizers can be make a day in advance, saving you time, and reducing your stress levels on the day.

3. Ensure your home is clean

Industrial Kitchen With American Diner Feel homify Industrial style kitchen Solid Wood Blue flat panel,farrow & ball,st giles blue,bianco venato,smeg fridge,monobloc tap,clearwater stereo,windows,pendant light,industrial
homify

Industrial Kitchen With American Diner Feel

homify
homify
homify

Clutter (messy clothes, dirty dishes, papers etc.) is sure to turn your stylish event into a less than desirable occasion. Don’t leave your cleaning to the last minute, get your house in tip top shape at least a couple of days ahead.

4. Pump up the beats

Aero Audio and Entertainment, Symbol Audio Symbol Audio Multimedia roomElectronics
Symbol Audio

Aero Audio and Entertainment

Symbol Audio
Symbol Audio
Symbol Audio

Professionals know how to create mood and ambience, and now you will too! Music is as essential to creating mood as your choice in lighting. Work with your music selection and opt for something that is going to emulate your desired vibe and atmosphere. For example, if you’re hosting a loud, energetic bash, choose rock, pop or electronic beats. For a more subdued ambience, try folk music or chilled out house.

5. Give your guests a drink when they arrive

Champagne served in branded boxes Fraher and Findlay Modern bars & clubs Bars & clubs
Fraher and Findlay

Champagne served in branded boxes

Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay

Chill the champagne—it’s time for the guests to arrive! Want to be the perfect host? Ensure you have a cold beverage at the ready when your first visitor knocks, and keep them coming until everyone has arrived.

6. Ensure there is something to keep everyone busy

homify Dining roomTables Iron/Steel
homify

homify
homify
homify

Keeping everyone busy is sure to keep things interesting and safeguard against anyone getting bored. Make sure you introduce your guests to each other, as well as giving them plenty of conversation starters.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Set your table with style and sophistication

Sophie Allport Hare Table Setting Sophie Allport Dining roomAccessories & decoration Cotton Beige hare,animal,china,porcelin,table,dining,tableware,tabletop,crockery,country,home,kitchen,entertaining,easter,bunny,rabbit,cream,neutral,beige
Sophie Allport

Sophie Allport Hare Table Setting

Sophie Allport
Sophie Allport
Sophie Allport

If you’re hosting a dinner party, you’ll know that the dinner setting really makes a difference. To be a perfect host, you need a perfectly set table, and that often means matching napkins, coasters, tablecloths and place settings.

8. Decorate simply and inexpensively

Power of Nature Pixers Eclectic style living room Green poster,posters,wall decor,wall decor
Pixers

Power of Nature

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

Decorating for your event definitely improves your host status, but is often seen as expensive. However, you can easily improve your décor simply and inexpensively. Get creative, print some large images, and get busy with a fun weekend DIY.

9. Make sure there are enough seats for everyone

Harbour Green, Millimeter Interior Design Limited Millimeter Interior Design Limited Living room
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

Harbour Green

Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

One of the worst things you can do as a host is have guests needing to sit down, but too few chairs. Make sure you have enough space for everyone, and purchase some additional fold up seating if you need it!

Would you like to keep reading? We think you'll enjoy: 10 tricks to keep your Hong Kong home cool and fresh

28m² of storage space become an enviable modern apartment!
What other tips do you see missing from our list? Add them below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks