8 colour ideas for your small bathroom

When you’re working with a compact or small bathroom, the colour scheme can have a huge impact on the overall feel and ambience within the space. Choosing the right set of hues and shades can really mean the difference between you loving or loathing your bathroom, and for this reason it pays to spend a little time deciding and contemplating options.
From rugged earthy hues, to crisp and cool shades of white, there is definitely something to appeal to everyone. If you need a helping hand, or would simply like to check out some well designed washrooms, then read on below and take a gander at our 8 colour ideas for small bathrooms!
The first bathroom we are taking a peek within boasts a gorgeous earthy set of hues. Old is new, and rustic is sleek in this gorgeous sandy hued wash space. The timber floor adds a sense of classic warmth, while the modern fixtures and hardware help impart a contemporary chicness.
We call this one vintage eclectic as it blends a sense of mid-century style with vintage pieces and plenty of stylish accessories. Add vibrant teal tiles, vintage tub, gold side table, indoor plants and worn timber flooring.
Age-defiant, space enhancing and definitely a colour scheme you need to consider, this timeless monochromatic hue is sure to work wonders in your compact bathroom.
The designers of this compact bathroom have definitely has their work cut out for them! These colours don’t sound like they should go together. In fact, the two hues conjure up an image of my pre-renovation, gaudy 70s kitchen. But surprisingly, they work. This ultra-compact bathroom makes the most of its minute layout by introducing a yellow shower curtain, and a sandy brown stucco wall hue.
Characterful, charming and seriously charismatic, this space tics all of the boxes. A nice combination of modernity and history, this wash space’s colour scheme would look lovely in any compact bathroom.
It’s almost impossible to go wrong with a neutral colour scheme, and this bathroom is proof of that! Here the timeless vibe is relaxed yet sophisticated, with a hint of class and refinement.
Normally we are told to avoid dark colours for a small room, especially a bathroom. Within this room however, the dark hue actually adds a sense of depth and intrigue.
Ready for a little rainbow? If someone had suggested a rainbow colour scheme for a small bedroom, we would have balked. However, this room looks surprisingly good! More than that, it actually draws us in with its vivacious tones and statement making shades.
Be bold, choose rainbow and watch your home turn up the cheer. Want to keep reading about bathrooms? Check out: 10 low-cost steps to a hotel-style bathroom.