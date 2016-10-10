8 colour ideas for your small bathroom

When you’re working with a compact or small bathroom, the colour scheme can have a huge impact on the overall feel and ambience within the space. Choosing the right set of hues and shades can really mean the difference between you loving or loathing your bathroom, and for this reason it pays to spend a little time deciding and contemplating options.

From rugged earthy hues, to crisp and cool shades of white, there is definitely something to appeal to everyone. If you need a helping hand, or would simply like to check out some well designed washrooms, then read on below and take a gander at our 8 colour ideas for small bathrooms!