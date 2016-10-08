Your browser is out-of-date.

19 simple garden ideas with spectacular results

April Kennedy April Kennedy
homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Do you want to change something in your garden but don't know what? Well, here you'll find 19 ideas that will make a world of difference! These gorgeous gardens prove that no matter how small or large, there's always a place for unusual plants, beautiful designs, a cosy seating area or even a water feature.

The ideas are simple, but the results are spectacular! Let's take a look and get inspired…

1. Multilevelled garden

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

Simply raising the floor level of your garden will have a magical effect. It will enclose the garden and give it a private, jungly feel. It's also a really good way to make the most of your space in an urban garden.

2. Straight clean lines

Jardin de la Luz, Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines Modern garden
Beatrice Perlac—Adarve Jardines

Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines
Beatrice Perlac—Adarve Jardines
Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines

The combination of wild foliage and neat lines can be truly stunning. All you need to do is get the right accessories and trim your garden lawn into a perfect line.

3. The power of wood

Casa CG, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Modern garden Wood White
Grupo Arsciniest

Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest

Earthy, golden wood pavers are one of the best elements you can add to the garden. Wood is sturdy and creates an outdoorsy look and doesn't need the same amount of maintenance as living things.

4. A seating pit for socialising

Residência Cruz, Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA Modern garden
Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA

Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA
Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA
Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA

Building your outdoor furniture up and enclosing it around a central place will add focus to the garden. It will also create the perfect pit for socialising.

5. Modern fountain

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

A modern fountain will look spectacular with some spotlights. Just hide them in the bushes to create a magical, moody effect.

6. A pergola in the living room

Projeto, Hungaro Decor Hungaro Decor Modern garden
Hungaro Decor

Hungaro Decor
Hungaro Decor
Hungaro Decor

For some reason people often separate their living areas from their outdoor areas. But it can certainly pay to combine the two by adding a pergola to the living room.

7. A spot to relax

Bamboo Terrace - Sintra, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Rustic style garden
MUDA Home Design

Bamboo Terrace—Sintra

MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

Get a simple, comfy seating option and set it up in the corner. This is certainly one of the cheapest ways to style up your garden and it doesn't have to get more complicated than this!

8. Plant pots

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Glossy pots for your plants won't take up any additional floor space and they'll add a refined, finished look to the garden. For a seamless look, make them the same colour as the flooring.

9. Serious lighting

Bamboo Terrace - Sintra, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Rustic style garden
MUDA Home Design

Bamboo Terrace—Sintra

MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

Garden lighting has leapt forward in recent years with good solar powered garden lights that can be used to dramatic effect. All the proof you need is in this fabulously lit night garden.

10. Easy bamboo

CAROLCO 2, GF ARQUITECTOS GF ARQUITECTOS Modern garden Bamboo
GF ARQUITECTOS

GF ARQUITECTOS
GF ARQUITECTOS
GF ARQUITECTOS

Any keen gardener knows that bamboo is one of the easiest plants to grow. It's also one of the best for styling up a small garden space. Just plant it in a suitable spot and let it grow!

11. A little Zen garden

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

An indoor garden or even a tiny outdoor garden doesn't have to get more complicated than this. It's simply composed of white pebbles, a few ornaments and some sturdy shrubbery.

12. Green living wall

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

These days you can buy a pre-made green living wall in a huge variety of sizes. All you need to do it hang it on the wall! It could even green up your indoor spaces as well.

13. It's all in the details

Referenzen II, MM NATURSTEIN GMBH MM NATURSTEIN GMBH Classic style garden Stone
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH

MM NATURSTEIN GMBH
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH

The smallest details can often make a garden design sing. This little rock garden adds a cute and cosy feel to this corner. It only has one plant so it's easy to maintain too.

14. Stone cladding

Residência Jardim Avelino, LAM Arquitetura | Interiores LAM Arquitetura | Interiores Modern garden
LAM Arquitetura | Interiores

LAM Arquitetura | Interiores
LAM Arquitetura | Interiores
LAM Arquitetura | Interiores

Stone cladding may seem like a huge job at first. But it can easily be done in a day with the right preparation. It doesn't have to cost too much either. Stone tiles are available in relatively lightweight slivers that can easily be lifted and installed these days.

15. Open fire pit

Campinas Decor, Garden Light Garden Light Modern garden
Garden Light

Garden Light
Garden Light
Garden Light

Why get a standard old barbeque when you can get an open fire pit? It will add a spectacular effect to the garden at night and it's simply composed of an open container with stones.

16. Luxurious lounge

Casa Chelsea, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern garden
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

These lounges look like they belong in a luxury resort. But something similar could be created with just some swathes of white cloth pinned above a daybed.

17. Cosy open fire

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern garden
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

This open fire is similar to the fire pit we showed you earlier, but also functions as a small table as well. It's lifted up off the ground and could be created with just a few bricks.

18. Clear zones

Apartamento na Foz do Douro, GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura Classic style garden
GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura

GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura
GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura
GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura

Creating zones in the garden is a very simple way to add an extra polish to the garden. This is particularly true for those with urban gardens. Some floor cladding, white stone and a few steps will work together to spectacular effect.

19. Beautiful garden access

Casa Mo, FGO Arquitectura FGO Arquitectura Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs Bamboo Wood effect
FGO Arquitectura

FGO Arquitectura
FGO Arquitectura
FGO Arquitectura

Think creatively about how you hang your plants! Perhaps you could add them high above your head so they create the impression of a lush entrance.

For more home inspiration, let's check out 20 dressers and closets ideal for small homes.

Which of these simple ideas appeals?

