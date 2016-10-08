19 simple garden ideas with spectacular results

Do you want to change something in your garden but don't know what? Well, here you'll find 19 ideas that will make a world of difference! These gorgeous gardens prove that no matter how small or large, there's always a place for unusual plants, beautiful designs, a cosy seating area or even a water feature.
The ideas are simple, but the results are spectacular! Let's take a look and get inspired…
Simply raising the floor level of your garden will have a magical effect. It will enclose the garden and give it a private, jungly feel. It's also a really good way to make the most of your space in an urban garden.
The combination of wild foliage and neat lines can be truly stunning. All you need to do is get the right accessories and trim your garden lawn into a perfect line.
Earthy, golden wood pavers are one of the best elements you can add to the garden. Wood is sturdy and creates an outdoorsy look and doesn't need the same amount of maintenance as living things.
Building your outdoor furniture up and enclosing it around a central place will add focus to the garden. It will also create the perfect pit for socialising.
A modern fountain will look spectacular with some spotlights. Just hide them in the bushes to create a magical, moody effect.
For some reason people often separate their living areas from their outdoor areas. But it can certainly pay to combine the two by adding a pergola to the living room.
Get a simple, comfy seating option and set it up in the corner. This is certainly one of the cheapest ways to style up your garden and it doesn't have to get more complicated than this!
Glossy pots for your plants won't take up any additional floor space and they'll add a refined, finished look to the garden. For a seamless look, make them the same colour as the flooring.
Garden lighting has leapt forward in recent years with good solar powered garden lights that can be used to dramatic effect. All the proof you need is in this fabulously lit night garden.
Any keen gardener knows that bamboo is one of the easiest plants to grow. It's also one of the best for styling up a small garden space. Just plant it in a suitable spot and let it grow!
An indoor garden or even a tiny outdoor garden doesn't have to get more complicated than this. It's simply composed of white pebbles, a few ornaments and some sturdy shrubbery.
These days you can buy a pre-made green living wall in a huge variety of sizes. All you need to do it hang it on the wall! It could even green up your indoor spaces as well.
The smallest details can often make a garden design sing. This little rock garden adds a cute and cosy feel to this corner. It only has one plant so it's easy to maintain too.
Stone cladding may seem like a huge job at first. But it can easily be done in a day with the right preparation. It doesn't have to cost too much either. Stone tiles are available in relatively lightweight slivers that can easily be lifted and installed these days.
Why get a standard old barbeque when you can get an open fire pit? It will add a spectacular effect to the garden at night and it's simply composed of an open container with stones.
These lounges look like they belong in a luxury resort. But something similar could be created with just some swathes of white cloth pinned above a daybed.
This open fire is similar to the fire pit we showed you earlier, but also functions as a small table as well. It's lifted up off the ground and could be created with just a few bricks.
Creating zones in the garden is a very simple way to add an extra polish to the garden. This is particularly true for those with urban gardens. Some floor cladding, white stone and a few steps will work together to spectacular effect.
Think creatively about how you hang your plants! Perhaps you could add them high above your head so they create the impression of a lush entrance.
