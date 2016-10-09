The timber family home of your dreams

Nestled in the picturesque Montseny National Park is a gorgeous environment-friendly home that is the stuff of dreams. The park itself, which was declared as a biosphere reserve by UNESCO, is located in the captivating landscape of Catalonia, a popular tourist destination. Country cottages where one can retreat to from the bustle of the city and stock up on some much-needed fresh air and energy are extremely popular in Spain. And where better to have your own cottage than at the secluded Montseny?

On today's 360°, we will explore all 170sqm of this dreamy cottage that has been outfitted with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room, a kitchen and a sauna. Designed by House Habitat, the house keeps it eco-friendly, elevating simple materials that leave a lasting impact. Let's take a look.