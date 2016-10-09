The timber family home of your dreams

Nestled in the picturesque Montseny National Park is a gorgeous environment-friendly home that is the stuff of dreams. The park itself, which was declared as a biosphere reserve by UNESCO, is located in the captivating landscape of Catalonia, a popular tourist destination. Country cottages where one can retreat to from the bustle of the city and stock up on some much-needed fresh air and energy are extremely popular in Spain. And where better to have your own cottage than at the secluded Montseny?
On today's 360°, we will explore all 170sqm of this dreamy cottage that has been outfitted with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room, a kitchen and a sauna. Designed by House Habitat, the house keeps it eco-friendly, elevating simple materials that leave a lasting impact. Let's take a look.
Thanks to the quaint slanted roof and the red-brown wooden facade, the house instantly comes across as warm and welcoming. It has also been designed to fit perfectly into the natural surroundings. The reinforced concrete fence has been built at a lower level so as to not be an eyesore. Apart from being unbearably attractive, this house also has natural insulation, bettering its energy performance.
A small side street located bang in the middle of the park will lead you to the entryway here.
This airy living room is situated centrally in the house and invites attention with its double-height ceiling and the spacious, light-infused design. The ample windows offer endless views of the idyllic surroundings while inviting it and incorporating it as part of the interiors. There's also a wooden deck where you can take your morning coffee and breathe in the fresh air!
The warm wooden floors and the calm, neutral palette lends to the cosy ambience of the house. And if that's not enough, there's a modern fireplace that doubles up as a natural divider between spaces.
Let's take a closer look at this eclectic living room space that takes hints from both modern as well as country design The tongue-and-groove panelling is one of the first things you notice here—it immediately gives the space a dramatic flair that wouldn't have been possible with a standard drywall. The additional architectural elements, such as the wooden beam, only add to its appeal.
The decor is kept minimal with a few accent pieces that serve to make the whole living room pop. A standard grey couch, for example, is partnered with a stunning coffee table made out of driftwood.
This laid-back bedroom gave us the holiday feels! That only goes to show how far simplicity can go. Once again, elements from both modern and country design come together to create a cohesive whole. The furnishings are kept at a minimum but radiates warmth and comfort.
The tongue-and-groove panelling (which, by the way, is much easier to clean) makes an appearance again, this time on a wider scale. While giving the room a streamlined look, it also lends a wonderfully rustic air that drives home the fact that you are on holiday. Yay.
If you like the uniqueness of these kind of walls, speak to our experts who can help you replicate it in your own home.
We leave you with this stunning picture of the back portion of the house. From here, you can get a better idea of how seamlessly integrated yet free-flowing all the spaces here are. To minimise the carbon footprint, only environment-friendly mineral paints and water-based lacquers have been used here.
Needless to say, we are in love with the wooden deck that opens out onto a generous garden, and would you look at that hammock! This is a perfect little oasis where you can recharge your batteries at leisure. Can we move in today?
