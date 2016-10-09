A 132m² home with great space-optimising solutions

Today we will explore a single-level home with the kind of forensic detail that is often helpful for those considering their options with their builder or architect. This home runs across 135sqm, but is an entirely modest construction with several features that will appeal to a wide range of readers. It's simple but striking, and we have architectural plans to help understand the ins-and-outs of organising your space. The landscaping is not yet finished, but in a way that's a bonus because it helps as look at the details without getting carried away by the ambience. Finally, it comes to us courtesy of architects Atelier Potentiel. Let's check it out in photos!
The facade is defined by a series of building volumes with sloping roofs. These add variety to the exterior and give this single level home a sprawling, impressive quality. The house has a simple finish and few decorative touches so it's the visual balance and play within these sloping roofs that give the home its' essential character. Each volume also has a distinct function and there are few complications in the design. Also, even without a finished garden, the home exudes a strong, stable family-like feel.
The entrance area or porch has been designed with a slightly lowered roof. This reflects the design of the main roof and adds to the sense of simplicity and cohesion. The garage areas of many homes are quite isolated from the main building. But here the designers have avoided that problem by combining the garage volume with the entrance.
The rear facade is really the social side of the home. This has been created by installing lots of large garden facing windows that great a very open flow between the garden and the interior area. This could easily be built up to create a great outdoor entertaining area if needed. Note how the side volumes act as a sort of embrace around that small outdoor area. They also act as a wind-break.
Despite the lack of furniture, it's clear to see how lovely the interior will be. The high panel windows on the right of this living room are sure to catch the eye of some readers. If you haven't seen them before, consider how beneficial they are if you want to keep your privacy and wall space without sacrificing light. Also, see how the side wings serve to create a sense of privacy within the home.
The home has bedrooms arranged on either side of a large social space. Many home-builders are keen to have the parents bedroom separated from the children's bedroom and this is a good approach. The tucked away study is also set in a good quiet spot. Also note how the bathrooms are distributed throughout the space with dedicated access for parents and children. There is also easy access for guests as well. The open flow between the kitchen area to the front, living area in the centre and terrace to the rear is complete.
It can be hard to visualise your home when looking at an abstract diagram so a coloured 3D diagram can help. This is particularly good when understanding the distribution of space and the effect of high ceilings. Here we get a sense of how the high ceilings will create a real focus on the living areas. For those a little thrown by the Spanish text we'll explain! The raised red mass is the living room, the green areas are the sleeping areas, the orange mass is the kitchen and the grey area to the right is a utility room. Let's not forget the little yellow entrance too.
