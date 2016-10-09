A 132m² home with great space-optimising solutions

It can be hard to visualise your home when looking at an abstract diagram so a coloured 3D diagram can help. This is particularly good when understanding the distribution of space and the effect of high ceilings. Here we get a sense of how the high ceilings will create a real focus on the living areas. For those a little thrown by the Spanish text we'll explain! The raised red mass is the living room, the green areas are the sleeping areas, the orange mass is the kitchen and the grey area to the right is a utility room. Let's not forget the little yellow entrance too.

