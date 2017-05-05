24 pictures of living rooms to inspire you!

Everyone has a different idea about what constitutes an enviable home. For some it might be a warm ambience or atmosphere, and for others it might be a clutter free sense of modernity. However, regardless of taste and preference, there are some basic principles that should never be overlooked—simple rules and guidelines that are essential to a functional, practical and comfortable interior.
When designing your abode, it is a good idea to have in your mind the particular style and décor you desire. Your home should feel inviting, whether you choose an austere and minimal interior, or a cosy and casual one.
To provide some tips to create an envy-worthy abode, we’ve gathered our top 24 ideas. It’s easy to create the home of your dreams. Get started today…
If you need help with your interior spaces, find a designer or architect via the homify website and start redecorating today!
Would you like to learn more about how to decorate your home? Check out: 8 colour ideas for your small bathroom and keep reading!