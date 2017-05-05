Your browser is out-of-date.

24 pictures of living rooms to inspire you!

private apt in Milano, StudioCR34 StudioCR34 Minimalist living room
Everyone has a different idea about what constitutes an enviable home. For some it might be a warm ambience or atmosphere, and for others it might be a clutter free sense of modernity. However, regardless of taste and preference, there are some basic principles that should never be overlooked—simple rules and guidelines that are essential to a functional, practical and comfortable interior.

When designing your abode, it is a good idea to have in your mind the particular style and décor you desire. Your home should feel inviting, whether you choose an austere and minimal interior, or a cosy and casual one.

To provide some tips to create an envy-worthy abode, we’ve gathered our top 24 ideas. It’s easy to create the home of your dreams. Get started today…

1. Add a touch of colour, and coordinate with accessories and furniture

Living Room Saar Interior Design Eclectic style living room Multicolored
Saar Interior Design

Living Room

Saar Interior Design
Saar Interior Design
Saar Interior Design

2. Work with your walls to add shelving and storage

Romantica Mansarda, Bartolucci Architetti Bartolucci Architetti
Bartolucci Architetti

Bartolucci Architetti
Bartolucci Architetti
Bartolucci Architetti

3. Embrace natural light, and employ colours that illuminate

private apt in Milano, StudioCR34 StudioCR34 Minimalist living room
StudioCR34

StudioCR34
StudioCR34
StudioCR34

4. Divide your rooms with mobile furniture

VILLA A GUARENE, architetto roberta castelli architetto roberta castelli Modern living room
architetto roberta castelli

architetto roberta castelli
architetto roberta castelli
architetto roberta castelli

5. A kitchen island is always a good idea!

LTAB/LAB/OPENSPACE, LTAB/LAB STUDIO LTAB/LAB STUDIO Modern living room
LTAB/LAB STUDIO

LTAB/LAB STUDIO
LTAB/LAB STUDIO
LTAB/LAB STUDIO

6. A large sofa can seamlessly help divide a living room and a kitchen

Casa E, Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Modern living room
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design

Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design

7. A modular wall system is great for storage and style

APPARTAMENTO A PALERMO - 2013, Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione Modern living room
Giuseppe Rappa &amp; Angelo M. Castiglione

Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione
Giuseppe Rappa &amp; Angelo M. Castiglione
Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione

8. Removing walls often helps increase space within an older-style home layout

casa PT, davide petronici | architettura davide petronici | architettura Modern living room
davide petronici | architettura

davide petronici | architettura
davide petronici | architettura
davide petronici | architettura

9. A wall that cannot be removed, can often be re-fashioned into something practical

CASA G+M, GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO Minimalist living room
GRAZIANI &amp; DICEMBRINO

GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO
GRAZIANI &amp; DICEMBRINO
GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO

10. Go minimalist with your entertainment cupboard and furniture

Appartamento Residenziale - Brianza - 2013 - 01, Galleria del Vento Galleria del Vento Scandinavian style living room
Galleria del Vento

Galleria del Vento
Galleria del Vento
Galleria del Vento

11. If you room is small, opt for light hues

Appartamento Torino Centro storico, Loredana Vingelli Home Decor Loredana Vingelli Home Decor Classic style living room
Loredana Vingelli Home Decor

Loredana Vingelli Home Decor
Loredana Vingelli Home Decor
Loredana Vingelli Home Decor

12. To illuminate rooms without a window, add a glazed partition

Casa Dp 2, gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo) gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo) Modern living room
gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo)

gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo)
gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo)
gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo)

13. Stone veneer or exposed brick is brilliant for spicing up a space

Abbandonare l'impronta tradizionale senza rinunciare ad un ambiente caldo e confortevole, AMlab AMlab Industrial style living room
AMlab

AMlab
AMlab
AMlab

14. If your room is big, opt for a statement sofa!

La casa di E&C, Modularis Progettazione e Arredo Modularis Progettazione e Arredo Modern living room
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo

Modularis Progettazione e Arredo
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo

15. Make the most of every corner, crevice and nook

APPARTAMENTO PER UNA GIOVANE COPPIA, ROBERTA DANISI architetto ROBERTA DANISI architetto Modern living room
ROBERTA DANISI architetto

ROBERTA DANISI architetto
ROBERTA DANISI architetto
ROBERTA DANISI architetto

16. Choose your interior pieces with care and consideration

appartamento a rimini, bilune studio bilune studio Eclectic style living room
bilune studio

bilune studio
bilune studio
bilune studio

17. Do not forget about your window dressings!

Gaiole in Chianti, Toscana, Arlene Gibbs Décor Arlene Gibbs Décor Rustic style living room
Arlene Gibbs Décor

Arlene Gibbs Décor
Arlene Gibbs Décor
Arlene Gibbs Décor

18. Add a touch of colour, and coordinate with accessories and furniture, again

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist living room
ristrutturami

ristrutturami
ristrutturami
ristrutturami

19. Engage professional help with tough rooms or tricky layouts

Guest House, Pini&Sträuli Architects Pini&Sträuli Architects Modern living room
Pini&amp;Sträuli Architects

Pini&Sträuli Architects
Pini&amp;Sträuli Architects
Pini&Sträuli Architects

20. Embrace the height of your interior space

Living room BRENSO Architecture & Design Modern living room
BRENSO Architecture &amp; Design

Living room

BRENSO Architecture & Design
BRENSO Architecture &amp; Design
BRENSO Architecture & Design

If you need help with your interior spaces, find a designer or architect via the homify website and start redecorating today!

21. A rug not only ties the room together, it anchors other pieces of furniture in the space

spazio, luogo comune luogo comune Minimalist living room
luogo comune

luogo comune
luogo comune
luogo comune

22. Do you have a column in your room? Don’t let it languish, make the most of it!

E+P HOME, enrico massaro architetto enrico massaro architetto Modern living room
enrico massaro architetto

enrico massaro architetto
enrico massaro architetto
enrico massaro architetto

23. Re-evaluate your old décor, and improve it with furniture

Relooking di una casa in un centro storico, Home Lifting Home Lifting
Home Lifting

Home Lifting
Home Lifting
Home Lifting

24. Plants, plants and more plants! Don’t forget the greenery, which will definitely improve your ambience and atmosphere!

la casa serra, orlandini design sas orlandini design sas Eclectic style living room
orlandini design sas

orlandini design sas
orlandini design sas
orlandini design sas

Would you like to learn more about how to decorate your home? Check out: 8 colour ideas for your small bathroom and keep reading!

Would any of these ideas suit your home?

