A modern and monumental farmhouse with industrial elements

Living in a large city, it’s not uncommon to dream of escaping to the serene tranquility of the countryside. And is there anything more charming than an age-old thatched roof dwelling that looks as if it’s full of history and heritage? We certainly don’t think so, and this gorgeous farmhouse is certainly a stunner! Boasting an extensive brick exterior, this property blends old-world rustic character with modern amenities and comforts.

Designed and refurbished by Arend Groenewegen, this project is almost complete, and a true joy to tour! Come with us and take a peek inside this gorgeous historic farmhouse…