This simple house is the dream of those who live in an apartment

For some, apartment living just doesn’t fit their personality, nature or disposition. Often it is the lack of space that becomes an issue. Many individuals find they need direct contact with the earth in order to feel healthy and fulfilled. Spending time in one’s garden, soaking up the sun, or simply growing vegetables can be highly therapeutic, and essential for good health and wellbeing.

Today we’re taking a peek inside a simple home in Jundiaí, São Paulo, which is ideal for those feeling stifled by condo life. Designed by the firm Vettori Architecture, this dwelling is warm and functional, with simple architectural lines, unique positioning and elegant finishes. Situated in a low-density residential area, the cosy home is surrounded by an inviting and lush garden, which is ideal for rest, leisure and serenity.

Are you curious to see inside this simple and peaceful abode? We’d love to take you on a tour! Check out the images below, and start planning your provincial sea change today!