With the increase in individuals wanting to live sustainably we hear a lot about prefabricated homes. But what exactly is a pre-fab home? These dwellings are defined as having around 80 percent of their components produced in a factory, which are then transported to the construction site and put together.

In comparison to regular construction, they are inexpensive, quick to assemble (sometimes a house can be built in under a week, with the entire building completed in around 3 months), and available in a huge range of different styles and options.

As an added benefit, they often remove some of the issues associated with traditional methods. Durable, resistant to the elements, and constructed from high quality materials, today we bring your 6 of our favourites. Would you like to check them out? Read on below…