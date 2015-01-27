Enchanted gardens

Yes, that’s right: sometimes you don’t need to go looking for magic, because if you’re lucky enough you might already have one of its components on your land. Wonky old trees like this one seem filled with wisdom and possibility, and they also happen to be like catnip to many children, who will love clambering all over them and trying to explore the various hollows. If you have a tree as impressive as this one in your garden, try placing a lamp on the ground underneath it or in one of its hollows in order to cast an ethereal light over its gnarled surface by night.