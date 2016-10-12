Your browser is out-of-date.

10 small but practical kitchens you'll love

April Kennedy April Kennedy
”大人かっこいい”ゲストルーム, いえラボ いえラボ Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

kitchen doesn't need to be huge to be practical. The limitations in size often push kitchen planners to explore the potential of the space they do have with a greater focus. There's also the much overlooked benefit of having just a small amount of space to cross when using the working triangle of your cooktop, fridge and sink. So, today we will present some small kitchen inspiration with a focus on practicality—enjoy!

1. Dining table that doubles as bench space

PW's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign arctitudesign Minimalist kitchen open kitchen
arctitudesign

PW's RESIDENCE

arctitudesign
arctitudesign
arctitudesign

The most common problem in most kitchens is a lack of bench space. So this little kitchen has a dining table neatly arranged close to the action. It can double as bench space when needed and turn into a dining table at night.

2. Sturdy steel countertop

”大人かっこいい”ゲストルーム, いえラボ いえラボ Modern kitchen
いえラボ

いえラボ
いえラボ
いえラボ

There's a reason professional kitchens usually have steel countertops—and that's because they are practical. They are easy to clean and super sturdy. They also work well with industrial-style interiors.

3. Breakfast stools to tuck under the bench

Residência Goiânia/GO, Donakaza Donakaza Modern kitchen
Donakaza

Donakaza
Donakaza
Donakaza

A little kitchen is often lacking an eating area, but this is where bar style seating comes in handy. For the ultimate practical approach, get some stools without armrests so they can be tucked under the bench when not in use.

4. Foldaway kitchen

apartamento en dos alturas, MILL-HOUSE MILL-HOUSE Small kitchens
MILL-HOUSE

MILL-HOUSE
MILL-HOUSE
MILL-HOUSE

Foldaway kitchens or kitchenettes are increasingly popular. They are particularly good for small homes when there isn't enough space to create a separate kitchen zone or partition.

5. High panel window and wall storage

Apartamento A+D, Estúdio 102 Estúdio 102 Modern kitchen
Estúdio 102

Estúdio 102
Estúdio 102
Estúdio 102

We are definitely enamoured by the high panel window in this small kitchen! It creates a light, airy ambience that is often missing in small kitchens. There is still enough room for wall storage here too!

6. Galley kitchen with lots of storage

piccoli escamotage in 70 mq, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Minimalist kitchen
studio ferlazzo natoli

studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli

Galley kitchens may be short on floor space, but they make up for that with wall space. As you can see here, this wall space can be used to install lots of large and generous storage cabinets.

7. Perfectly designed to suit a small space

South Lane | Kennedy Town | Hong Kong, Nelson W Design Nelson W Design Modern kitchen Cabinetry,Property,Countertop,Building,Furniture,Kitchen stove,Kitchen,Kitchen appliance,Sink,Wood
Nelson W Design

South Lane | Kennedy Town | Hong Kong

Nelson W Design
Nelson W Design
Nelson W Design

It often helps to let the overall design of the home guide the design of your small kitchen. Here we have a small kitchen that has been customised to make the most of that window view and follow the natural traffic ways.

8. Ceiling-mounted open shelves

ブルックリンカフェスタイルなお家, いえラボ いえラボ Scandinavian style kitchen
いえラボ

いえラボ
いえラボ
いえラボ

Kitchen islands and cabinets are often used to separate a small kitchen from a living room. But they run the danger of block light to the kitchen. Here, the designers have installed open shelves. This maintains that important flow of light and it draws attention to the upper part of the room.

9. The extendable countertop

Manoel Guedes, PM Arquitetura PM Arquitetura Industrial style kitchen
PM Arquitetura

PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura

Small kitchens need to look fairly simple otherwise they feel crowded. In this regard, it can be good to extend the kitchen countertop just a little to create a shallow breakfast bench. Even better, wrap it around a corner like this.

10. Pop-out kitchenette

compact kitchen _ Kompaktküche auf 4qm, Produkt Design Leipzig Produkt Design Leipzig Minimalist offices & stores White Office buildings
Produkt Design Leipzig

Produkt Design Leipzig
Produkt Design Leipzig
Produkt Design Leipzig

This tiny pop-out kitchenette is certainly practical for those with small homes. It can be completely folded away and even has stools and a table too.

For more small home inspiration, have a look at 8 colour ideas for your small bathroom.

Which of these little kitchens is your favourite?

