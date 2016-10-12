10 small but practical kitchens you'll love

A kitchen doesn't need to be huge to be practical. The limitations in size often push kitchen planners to explore the potential of the space they do have with a greater focus. There's also the much overlooked benefit of having just a small amount of space to cross when using the working triangle of your cooktop, fridge and sink. So, today we will present some small kitchen inspiration with a focus on practicality—enjoy!
The most common problem in most kitchens is a lack of bench space. So this little kitchen has a dining table neatly arranged close to the action. It can double as bench space when needed and turn into a dining table at night.
There's a reason professional kitchens usually have steel countertops—and that's because they are practical. They are easy to clean and super sturdy. They also work well with industrial-style interiors.
A little kitchen is often lacking an eating area, but this is where bar style seating comes in handy. For the ultimate practical approach, get some stools without armrests so they can be tucked under the bench when not in use.
Foldaway kitchens or kitchenettes are increasingly popular. They are particularly good for small homes when there isn't enough space to create a separate kitchen zone or partition.
We are definitely enamoured by the high panel window in this small kitchen! It creates a light, airy ambience that is often missing in small kitchens. There is still enough room for wall storage here too!
Galley kitchens may be short on floor space, but they make up for that with wall space. As you can see here, this wall space can be used to install lots of large and generous storage cabinets.
It often helps to let the overall design of the home guide the design of your small kitchen. Here we have a small kitchen that has been customised to make the most of that window view and follow the natural traffic ways.
Kitchen islands and cabinets are often used to separate a small kitchen from a living room. But they run the danger of block light to the kitchen. Here, the designers have installed open shelves. This maintains that important flow of light and it draws attention to the upper part of the room.
Small kitchens need to look fairly simple otherwise they feel crowded. In this regard, it can be good to extend the kitchen countertop just a little to create a shallow breakfast bench. Even better, wrap it around a corner like this.
This tiny pop-out kitchenette is certainly practical for those with small homes. It can be completely folded away and even has stools and a table too.
For more small home inspiration, have a look at 8 colour ideas for your small bathroom.