The timber home you've been waiting for

There's nothing quite like the rich, earthy glow of a wooden interior. When you combine this with generous proportions, multiple outdoor entertaining areas and a spa-bath to die for, you just might have the perfect luxurious family home. But this doesn't mean there's anything overly extravagant or showy about this home. In contrast, it's a surprisingly modest home. We would hazard a guess that this is due to the combination of Japanese-style restraint and warm natural materials. Our readers may disagree of course. In any case, the architects Ami Environment Design have definitely got something right. Let's check it out in photos…
The home has a peaked roof that goes a long way towards creating a classically European-style cosy family home. But the slope has been kept to a gentle incline and this is more reminiscent of a modest, Japanese design. The roof has also been created with timber to match the wooden walls and floors in this home. This serves to simplify the facade and project a look of quiet luxury.
Every luxurious home has a good outdoor entertaining area that also acts as a wind-break. This area even has a lush wooden deck that really commands attention. We love the lack of outdoor furniture. Instead, there is a simple long wooden bench that blends into the wooden floor. Also, note how the iron beam serves to create a psychological boundary around this space. It also fits perfectly in with the natural materials on display here.
The living room has generous proportions and a western-style dining table. These elements are commonly seen in North American homes. But the grand basics have been built upon with more traditional Asian elements. There are lots of wooden built-in cupboards made from wood that blend into the walls and eliminate the need for free-standing furniture. There is also a large shoji wall on the left that is used to separate this room from the outdoor entertaining area we saw earlier.
The corridor or hallway here has an interesting wooden staircase. The landing has been extended to create a small platform. This is also used to make a storage space under the stairs. It's quite a solid, of chunky wooden feature. However the weight of this element is counterbalanced by the impressive, double-volume height. Note how the multiple skylights and side-windows also serve to define the natural, airy feel of this space.
The wonderful benefit of a peaked roof is that it creates the possibility for some very cosy sleeping spaces. The architects have certainly taken advantage of this fact by opening the attic space up to create a bedroom or extra living space. The areas with limited headspace are used as an entrance and exit-way. The main standing area could be used for a sleeping space. Alternatively, it would make a great play area for small children.
Now when it comes to earthy luxury, the bathroom is the real star of the home. This bathroom has a spa-bath with a private outlook. It has wooden walls on one side, a stone floor and a perfectly private little garden. The opening on the left can also be closed off with wooden sliding doors. Finally, the entire bathroom is designed as a massive wet room. This certainly blurs the line between indoor and outdoor living.
