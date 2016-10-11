The timber home you've been waiting for

Now when it comes to earthy luxury, the bathroom is the real star of the home. This bathroom has a spa-bath with a private outlook. It has wooden walls on one side, a stone floor and a perfectly private little garden. The opening on the left can also be closed off with wooden sliding doors. Finally, the entire bathroom is designed as a massive wet room. This certainly blurs the line between indoor and outdoor living.

