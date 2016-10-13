These days, stairs are more than just functional elements in our homes. These essential yet stylish accessories have become part of an abode’s overall design aesthetic, and should be treated accordingly. From luxurious statements to classic elegance, stairs can bind the theme of a room together or even maximise available space. So, in honour of the not-so-humble staircase, we've gathered 13 of our favourite creations which are bound to elevate your spirits! Let's get inspired.