9 brilliant lighting ideas to brighten your bedroom

April Kennedy April Kennedy
homify Modern style bedroom
Warm and soothing bedroom lighting is the single most effective way to make your bedroom feel relaxing and comfortable. The golden end of the colour spectrum is calming to the eyes and helps the body wind down and prepare for sleep. To create this look it obviously helps to choose the right bulbs. But there are also lots of ways to obscure lights behind panels and within various elements in the bedroom. So today we will present 9 creative bedroom lighting ideas! There are lots of romantic and playful ideas here to get our readers dreaming…

1. Shelf lights

homify Classic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

We bet some of our readers have already fallen in love with these shelf lights. They are hidden within the cabinet so they give off a gentle ambient glow. They are also quite practical because they light up your books!

2. Trapped lights behind a decorative panel

oriental vintage, ample design co ltd ample design co ltd Bedroom Property,Wood,Interior design,Orange,Architecture,Flooring,Comfort,Floor,Wall,Line
ample design co ltd

oriental vintage

ample design co ltd
ample design co ltd
ample design co ltd

This bedroom lighting idea is quite unique, but it is one that could be recreated and adapted to a whole variety of panels. The best thing about it is that it highlights the beautiful intricate detail in these old antique screens. This kind of thing could be created by trapping light behind plexiglass.

3. Hidden within a false ceiling

Piso Vilas, Castroferro Arquitectos Castroferro Arquitectos Modern style bedroom
Castroferro Arquitectos

Castroferro Arquitectos
Castroferro Arquitectos
Castroferro Arquitectos

When it comes to hiding light away, a false ceiling is always useful. It gives a serene, minimalist look to the bedroom. This is a good option for those who want to keep their walls free and clear.

4. Decorative string lights

Каменный лофт, CO:interior CO:interior Industrial style bedroom
CO:interior

CO:interior
CO:interior
CO:interior

The text above this bed has us enamoured. This kind of thing could be created with light beads and a little DIY experimentation. It gives the bedroom a warm and slightly playful look too.

5. Mirrorred headboard to reflect natural light

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

This bedroom has a panelled mirror above the headboard. It reflects the natural light from the window and reflects the outside greenery too. Just remember that mirrors are a no-no in the bedroom if you believe in Indian Vashtu Shastra design.

6. A simple and sweet creative solution

Camões - Home decor, Staging Factory Staging Factory Eclectic style bedroom
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

The mismatching bedside lamps here are not wildly experimental, but they are sweet and refreshing just the same. Bedside lamps don't always need to be exactly the same, all you need to do is find a couple of lamps with one element in common—here it's the gloss of chrome and glass.

7. Bare antique pendant lights

FondoVito B&B, FRANCESCO CARDANO Interior designer FRANCESCO CARDANO Interior designer Rustic style bedroom
FRANCESCO CARDANO Interior designer

FRANCESCO CARDANO Interior designer
FRANCESCO CARDANO Interior designer
FRANCESCO CARDANO Interior designer

Bare lightbulbs are hugely popular at the moment. They can be used to create beautiful cascading trios of pendant lights hanging from the ceiling like this. If you are worried about the glare, use antique-style LED lightbulbs that don't heat up and make your own shades.

8. Fairy lights within an artwork

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

This utterly gorgeous bedroom lighting is embedded within some wall art. Something similar could be created with fairy lights interspersed with tiny mirrors hanging from a beam.

9. Hidden in the headboard

아늑한 느낌의 신혼집 인테리어, 홍예디자인 홍예디자인 Modern style bedroom
홍예디자인

홍예디자인
홍예디자인
홍예디자인

If you don't have a false ceiling, you can always hide your lights within a headboard. This is great because the light is behind the head when you are sitting in bed. That makes it soft, subdued and sets you up for the perfect night's sleep!

Which of these bedroom lighting ideas did you find most illuminating?

