40 great ideas to plan a small kitchen

If you're planning a small kitchen, you've come to the right place! Here at homify we know that our readers love us to show, not tell. So we have created a picture collection of 40 small kitchen interiors to get you inspired. Each of them has a little something to tell us about planning a small kitchen design. But first up we'll give you a quick guide on themes to watch out for.

Corners are really utilised in many of these interiors. Obviously, space is an issue and the corners are traditionally the most underused spaces in any room. As any kitchen planner knows, wall space is another prime piece of real estate in the kitchen. So cupboards and shelves have been built up right up to the ceiling, decorated and used to the max.

Then we have colour schemes. White is obviously most common, but small splashes of bright colour are really popular because they add a sense of vibrancy and freshness. Strong contrasts are often evident.

A small kitchen runs the danger of feeling pokey and claustrophobic, particularly when you only have one general overhead light that doesn't reach all the little nooks and crannies in a small room. So layered lighting schemes are a must; these are seen in under-cabinet lights, panel lights and shelf lights.

Flexible solutions are a key tool. This means fold-out tables, kitchen trolleys and dining tables are often set up to offer extra benchtop space when needed. Bar stools are designed so they can slip under benches or even be folded up and stowed away when not in use.

But the most important element you'll find in these kitchens is a sense of life, ease and energy. A good kitchen, no matter how small, is the beating heart of the home. It is not just a place to prepare meals, it is the place where you organise meals that will nourish your body and spirit. In short, it deserves the utmost attention when it comes to planning! So let's check out 40 ideas to get you planning the perfect little kitchen.