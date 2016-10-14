Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

40 great ideas to plan a small kitchen

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Reforma de Cozinha - Florianópolis, Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

If you're planning a small kitchen, you've come to the right place! Here at homify we know that our readers love us to show, not tell. So we have created a picture collection of 40 small kitchen interiors to get you inspired. Each of them has a little something to tell us about planning a small kitchen design. But first up we'll give you a quick guide on themes to watch out for.

Corners are really utilised in many of these interiors. Obviously, space is an issue and the corners are traditionally the most underused spaces in any room. As any kitchen planner knows, wall space is another prime piece of real estate in the kitchen. So cupboards and shelves have been built up right up to the ceiling, decorated and used to the max.

Then we have colour schemes. White is obviously most common, but small splashes of bright colour are really popular because they add a sense of vibrancy and freshness. Strong contrasts are often evident.

A small kitchen runs the danger of feeling pokey and claustrophobic, particularly when you only have one general overhead light that doesn't reach all the little nooks and crannies in a small room. So layered lighting schemes are a must; these are seen in under-cabinet lights, panel lights and shelf lights.

Flexible solutions are a key tool. This means fold-out tables, kitchen trolleys and dining tables are often set up to offer extra benchtop space when needed. Bar stools are designed so they can slip under benches or even be folded up and stowed away when not in use.

But the most important element you'll find in these kitchens is a sense of life, ease and energy. A good kitchen, no matter how small, is the beating heart of the home. It is not just a place to prepare meals, it is the place where you organise meals that will nourish your body and spirit. In short, it deserves the utmost attention when it comes to planning! So let's check out 40 ideas to get you planning the perfect little kitchen.

1. Drawers are a clever and unique way to take full advantage of a corner space.

Harbourside kitchen, Tim Jasper Tim Jasper Country style kitchen
Tim Jasper

Harbourside kitchen

Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper

2. White finishes will give you a feeling of spaciousness and chrome will reflect the light.

Skandinavisch Einrichten in einem alten Holzhaus in Tallinn, Baltic Design Shop Baltic Design Shop Scandinavian style kitchen Grey
Baltic Design Shop

Skandinavisch Einrichten in einem alten Holzhaus in Tallinn

Baltic Design Shop
Baltic Design Shop
Baltic Design Shop

3. Modern shelves in a brilliant colour will create a fresh atmosphere and add instant decorative appeal.

Peponi House STUDIO [D] TALE Tropical style kitchen
STUDIO [D] TALE

Peponi House

STUDIO [D] TALE
STUDIO [D] TALE
STUDIO [D] TALE

4. Cabinets all the way to the ceiling will give you lots of storage space.

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. Don't be afraid to custom fit bench space. This bench could be a preparation area and a dining space too.

新松戸の家, 加藤將己／将建築設計事務所 加藤將己／将建築設計事務所 KitchenBench tops
加藤將己／将建築設計事務所

加藤將己／将建築設計事務所
加藤將己／将建築設計事務所
加藤將己／将建築設計事務所

6. Suspend the microwave on the wall to free-up precious bench space.

Proyecto Constitució , Dröm Living Dröm Living KitchenCabinets & shelves
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Integrate the living and dining decor for a cohesive look.

Loft-Container 20', Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Minimalist kitchen
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

8. Go for a clean and functional look with a combination of open and closed shelves.

Apartamento da Maria Rita, INÁ Arquitetura INÁ Arquitetura Minimalist kitchen
INÁ Arquitetura

INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura

9. The backsplash is the place to experiment with colours and inject some character into the kitchen.

Apartamento no Campo Belo, Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração Minimalist kitchen Ceramic Red
Mario Catani—Arquitetura e Decoração

Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração
Mario Catani—Arquitetura e Decoração
Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração

10. Use under cabinet lights to create a fresh and airy feel.

homify Minimalist kitchen MDF White
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. A black and white colour palette will give the kitchen a classic and striking look.

Apartamento DE, Arquitetura 1 Arquitetura 1 Minimalist kitchen White
Arquitetura 1

Arquitetura 1
Arquitetura 1
Arquitetura 1

12. Wall ovens will save bench space and help you avoid the strain of bending over a hot stove.

homify Minimalist kitchen Granite Black
homify

homify
homify
homify

13. Consider running the countertop material all the way to the ceiling and injecting a burst of colour like this!

Apartamento jovem casal, B+R Arquitetura B+R Arquitetura KitchenBench tops
B+R Arquitetura

B+R Arquitetura
B+R Arquitetura
B+R Arquitetura

14. Create a modern elegant feel with a combination of wood and white finishes.

Casa R, Architrek Architrek Modern kitchen
Architrek

Architrek
Architrek
Architrek

15. Design the bench space facing outwards to make your little kitchen feel naturally sociable.

Reforma de Cozinha - Florianópolis, Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores Modern kitchen
Marina Turnes Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores
Marina Turnes Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores

16. Consider using two tones for the cabinets. Check out a massive kitchen sink too.

Remodelação T4 . Bairro de Alvalade, Lisboa, atelier B-L atelier B-L Eclectic style kitchen
atelier B-L

atelier B-L
atelier B-L
atelier B-L

17. Pendant lights define this kitchen island as a separate eating zone.

apto cobre/blue, Casa100 Arquitetura Casa100 Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Casa100 Arquitetura

Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura

18. Mix and match your upper cabinets for a dynamic look.

Residência Goiânia/GO, Donakaza Donakaza Modern kitchen
Donakaza

Donakaza
Donakaza
Donakaza

19. Use the back of the doors for shallow storage space. It's perfect for spices too.

Minicucina L 145 , LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME Mediterranean style kitchen Solid Wood Green
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME

LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME

20. Kitchen planners say that lack of bench space is the most common complaint they hear. So add a pop-out bench if possible.

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS Schmidt Palmers Green Scandinavian style kitchen
Schmidt Palmers Green

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS

Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green

21. Little patches of bare wall can be used to get daring with your colour. It can be easily and cheaply changed if it's a disaster too!

Gelbe Küche, Berlin Interior Design Berlin Interior Design Eclectic style kitchen
Berlin Interior Design

Berlin Interior Design
Berlin Interior Design
Berlin Interior Design

22. Consider, then consider again the warm and cosy benefits of wood.

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura LGZ Taller de arquitectura Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

23. Handleless cupboard doors will give the kitchen a clean and minimalist look.

Devies Cook Company , Txell Alarcon Txell Alarcon KitchenLighting
Txell Alarcon

Devies Cook Company

Txell Alarcon
Txell Alarcon
Txell Alarcon

24. Don't be afraid to add personality with your favourite colours and decorations.

Apartamento Parque Butantã - 50m², Raphael Civille Arquitetura Raphael Civille Arquitetura Minimalist dining room
Raphael Civille Arquitetura

Raphael Civille Arquitetura
Raphael Civille Arquitetura
Raphael Civille Arquitetura

25. Push the dining table right up against the bench to create an integrated look.

Cozinha charmosa, Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini - FICODesign Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini - FICODesign Modern kitchen
Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini—FICODesign

Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini - FICODesign
Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini—FICODesign
Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini - FICODesign

26. Black can add dramatic impact. Just use it sparingly and use a gloss finish to reflect the ambient light.

Apartamento Vila Nova Conceição , Asenne Arquitetura Asenne Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Asenne Arquitetura

Asenne Arquitetura
Asenne Arquitetura
Asenne Arquitetura

27. Add dedicated (and space saving) storage for wine and awkward shaped items.

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

28. Use the space above the fridge for storage.

Cozinha, DecaZa Design DecaZa Design Modern kitchen MDF Multicolored
DecaZa Design

DecaZa Design
DecaZa Design
DecaZa Design

29. Consider an electric hotplate that will double as preparation space too.

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

30. Add general illumination and dedicated task lights in key areas.

Campo Belo, Léo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design Léo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design Minimalist kitchen
Léo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design

Léo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design
Léo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design
Léo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design

31. Combine modern patterns and fresh colour schemes.

Projeto R9, Estúdio 12b Estúdio 12b Modern kitchen
Estúdio 12b

Estúdio 12b
Estúdio 12b
Estúdio 12b

32. Neutral colours and earthy elements will create a rustic atmosphere.

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Country style kitchen
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan

Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

33. Try unconventional combinations of shapes for your cabinetry.

COZINHA PEQUENA E CHARMOSA, Rachel Avellar Interiores Rachel Avellar Interiores Modern kitchen Blue
Rachel Avellar Interiores

Rachel Avellar Interiores
Rachel Avellar Interiores
Rachel Avellar Interiores

34. A bench-style eating area will be a valuable addition.

Cozinha Apartamento C|L, Humanize Arquitetura Humanize Arquitetura
Humanize Arquitetura

Humanize Arquitetura
Humanize Arquitetura
Humanize Arquitetura

35. Keep your walkway as clear as possible and minimise distractions.

COZINHA, ROBERTA FANTON ARQUITETURA INTEGRADA ROBERTA FANTON ARQUITETURA INTEGRADA Modern kitchen
ROBERTA FANTON ARQUITETURA INTEGRADA

ROBERTA FANTON ARQUITETURA INTEGRADA
ROBERTA FANTON ARQUITETURA INTEGRADA
ROBERTA FANTON ARQUITETURA INTEGRADA

36. Repeat colour combinations throughout the space to create a sense of continuity.

Just Married, Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Modern kitchen
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

37. Consider a blackboard on the wall.

Casa ReFit, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Rustic style kitchen
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

38. Make sure bench-style seating slips neatly under the benchtop to free up traffic zones.

Residência Goiânia/GO, Donakaza Donakaza Modern kitchen
Donakaza

Donakaza
Donakaza
Donakaza

39. A high panel window will free up the most accessible wall space and give you lots of private illumination.

Apartamento A+D, Estúdio 102 Estúdio 102 Modern kitchen
Estúdio 102

Estúdio 102
Estúdio 102
Estúdio 102

40. The fridge will take up a lot of visual space in a small kitchen, so choose something with retro style.

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern kitchen
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

For more small home inspiration, check out 8 colour ideas for your small bathroom.

Cosy family life: A simple one-storey home
Which of these kitchen features was your favourite?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks