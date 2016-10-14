Cosy family life: A simple one-storey home

Sometimes it pays to stick to the classics, which is exactly what today’s feature property will show us. Traditional, warm, welcoming and timeless, this dwelling is definitely not lacking in character and charm. Symmetrical in its façade, with an informal nonchalance, this residence has been lovingly restored and updated to suit its occupants. Although this home doesn’t boast bright flashy or unique features, it has the ability to inspire, enthuse and motivate. Devised by Mar del Plata-based architect Thomas Hossman, the dwelling was redesigned to suits its owners, a retired couple, whose children had moved abroad.
The brief was simple but important—design the home with main spaces that expand into an outdoor area. Privacy was necessary, but employ good access to the outdoor entertaining spaces. Although the couple’s children had moved overseas, there were still two guest rooms that needed to work independently of the rest of the house, for times when they come to visit. Comprised of a living room, kitchen, utility room, master bedroom suite with additional dressing room, plus two guest bedrooms with a bathroom, this is certainly a well-planned and considered family home.
A symmetrical façade, this dwelling offers a timeless character, and a sense of age-defiant charm. Previously, the home had a poorly landscaped front garden, with a façade that was in need of some attention.
After the renovation, the exterior has been painted a gorgeous cream hue, with lantern wall sconces providing illumination during the evening. Humble yet appealing from the outside, we can’t wait to see what this home looks inside… let’s check it out!
As we enter the modest house we are treated to a truly interesting and surprising interior. Firstly, the living room boasts an impressive focal point thanks to the stone fireplace. This ensures the space is warm and cosy during the wintertime, as well as providing a space for the family to gather and socialise.
Sumptuous furniture has been paired with this heritage style interior, offering a truly relaxing and inviting atmosphere. Additionally, the vaulted timber ceiling has been retained, imparting a wonderful sense of airiness, and coordinating with the dark timber floorboards.
To create a space perfect for entertaining, the architects have employed a large under cover patio. This is one of the major refurbishments for the home, and utilises a heavy timber roof that contrasts the stone walls beautifully. Outside, there is enough room for a family gathering, replete with a dining setting for 10 individuals.
Furthermore, an exterior kitchen has been added, with a grill to cook plenty of succulent treats year round. Full of personality, this home doesn’t neglect practicality in favour of style. One of the key requirements was that the newly refurbished dwelling would have a connection with the outdoor areas. Large windows and sliding doors have been added to suit this need and desire, while the ample glazing also helps illuminate the interior with natural light.
The new kitchen is a galley style cooking space, meaning one can walk through it, with cupboards on either side. The joinery is classic in its design, boasting panelled doors, and a crisp cream colour scheme. At the end of the room a dining area has been positioned to take in some of the beautiful views outside, while the sliding door to the left offers access to the aforementioned terrace.
For one last peek inside another room of this house, we head into the bathroom. This bathroom is gloriously reappointed with contemporary fittings and fixtures. The entry-level shower is of particular note, as it fills the space with a sense of updated luxury and opulence.
Altogether the home has enjoyed a thorough refurbishment and renovation, with plenty of gorgeous features added in order to accommodate the couple on their own, as well as when their family come to stay.
