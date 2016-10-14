Cosy family life: A simple one-storey home

Sometimes it pays to stick to the classics, which is exactly what today’s feature property will show us. Traditional, warm, welcoming and timeless, this dwelling is definitely not lacking in character and charm. Symmetrical in its façade, with an informal nonchalance, this residence has been lovingly restored and updated to suit its occupants. Although this home doesn’t boast bright flashy or unique features, it has the ability to inspire, enthuse and motivate. Devised by Mar del Plata-based architect Thomas Hossman, the dwelling was redesigned to suits its owners, a retired couple, whose children had moved abroad.

The brief was simple but important—design the home with main spaces that expand into an outdoor area. Privacy was necessary, but employ good access to the outdoor entertaining spaces. Although the couple’s children had moved overseas, there were still two guest rooms that needed to work independently of the rest of the house, for times when they come to visit. Comprised of a living room, kitchen, utility room, master bedroom suite with additional dressing room, plus two guest bedrooms with a bathroom, this is certainly a well-planned and considered family home.