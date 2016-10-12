Before and after: 5 renovations to copy

Renovating a home is never an enviable task. There are endless possibilities and you have to try to have a clear-cut plan as well as talented architects and designers to guide you along. The first question you need to ask is:

1. What do you really need?

Is there a baby on the way? Do I want to live in a larger space? Do I need another bathroom?

The second fundamental question is:

2. Do I have enough space?

Space is often a big issue, especially if you're living in an apartment.

3. What is my budget?

Once you have clear answers to these questions, then get started on your renovation project. In today's ideabook, we'll show you 5 renovated homes that are a wonderful source of inspiration. Shall we get started?