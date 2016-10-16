A playful dream home in the countryside

When you design, plan, renovate or build, there are always plenty of things to consider and contemplate. Whether you require an extra bedroom for guests, a family-sized bathroom, or perhaps a large kitchen; there are always numerous questions you need to ask yourself. In taking a little time to correctly interpret what you and your home’s occupants need, you will inevitably ensure your dwelling is comfortable, practical and suits your individual prerequisites.
However, when planning a home, we tend to stick to the necessities, forgetting about the finer details that will inevitably make our abodes fun, enjoyable and pleasurable. The feature home we are taking a look at today certainly hasn’t forgotten its playful side, boasting a range of alluring entertainment options, and endless activities. Designed by Graça Brenner it is truly an exciting experience.
If you are planning a new home or domestic renovation, and hope to create a family friendly space that suits a range of personalities, then your sure to find some inspiration here. Interested? If you’d like to take a tour of this home, check out the images below!
Stepping up to the home, the first thing we notice is the impressive array of well-landscaped lush greenery. Definitely a dwelling for someone who appreciates a little foliage in his or her life, this home ticks all of the garden design boxes. Looking at the actual design and style of the home, we can see it is a simple approach, with an unfussy, yet sophisticated aesthetic.
The façade is a beige hue, boasting additional stone features on each corner of the structure. Brightening the design, and adding a sense of individuality, dark mahogany pillars hold up a verandah and porch space.
The swimming pool is definitely a statement feature of this abode, and impressively alluring. Ideal for the hot, humid and stuffy summer months, this clear blue puddle is perfect for keeping everyone happy and harmonious. In addition to the swimming pool, there is also a large tiled terrace area around the outside, which adds a large space for entertaining and gathering friends or family.
As we enter the home, we head straight into the large living room, which is bright, airy and wonderfully alluring. In the centre of the space sits a large green billiard table, which is perfect for a rainy day, or a fun-filled evening.
The ample glazing provides abundant natural light, and can be opened up when the weather is pleasant. The interior colour scheme has been chosen to reflect the surroundings, with bright white for the ceiling, and a sandy, earthy hue for the walls. Sleek white tiles offer a luxurious and opulent aesthetic, as well as providing an easy to clean and low maintenance surface.
The designers of this dwelling have ensured it is suitable for all types of weather, with the foosball table safely underneath the verandah. Located in Porto Alegre, Brazil, the home experiences a fairly humid tropical climate year round. However, the city also experiences the most noticeable variance between seasons and temperature extremes among all Brazilian capitals. For this reason, it was essential to include a fireplace to keep the residents warm during the cooler months (June, July, August). Additionally, the architects have employed a glass roof to the patio space, which offers protection from the large amount of rain experienced in the area.
Within the main living space, there is also an area to rest, chill out and relax. Here the furniture follows the tropical theme and vibes, with plenty of throw cushions to get comfy and cosy. Indoor plants have also been implemented to bring the outside ‘in’, and evoke a sense of energy and life.
