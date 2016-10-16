A playful dream home in the countryside

When you design, plan, renovate or build, there are always plenty of things to consider and contemplate. Whether you require an extra bedroom for guests, a family-sized bathroom, or perhaps a large kitchen; there are always numerous questions you need to ask yourself. In taking a little time to correctly interpret what you and your home’s occupants need, you will inevitably ensure your dwelling is comfortable, practical and suits your individual prerequisites.

However, when planning a home, we tend to stick to the necessities, forgetting about the finer details that will inevitably make our abodes fun, enjoyable and pleasurable. The feature home we are taking a look at today certainly hasn’t forgotten its playful side, boasting a range of alluring entertainment options, and endless activities. Designed by Graça Brenner it is truly an exciting experience.

If you are planning a new home or domestic renovation, and hope to create a family friendly space that suits a range of personalities, then your sure to find some inspiration here. Interested? If you’d like to take a tour of this home, check out the images below!