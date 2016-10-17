5 small and fashionable kitchens!

Hong Kong: approximate population 7.3 million, with a density of 6,544 people per km2. These statistics make Hong Kong one of the busiest and densest cities on earth. And what happens when the population is as large and dense as this? Space becomes a hot commodity, and people start inhabiting compact dwellings, and tiny residential spaces.

Living in a small space requires innovation and creativity, not least in one’s kitchen. Today on homify, we’re going to take a peek inside 5 super-stylish compact cooking spaces, which boast gorgeously designed layouts, and plenty of playful accessories.

Have we caught your attention? To check them out, read on below!