5 small and fashionable kitchens!

Hong Kong: approximate population 7.3 million, with a density of 6,544 people per km2. These statistics make Hong Kong one of the busiest and densest cities on earth. And what happens when the population is as large and dense as this? Space becomes a hot commodity, and people start inhabiting compact dwellings, and tiny residential spaces.
Living in a small space requires innovation and creativity, not least in one’s kitchen. Today on homify, we’re going to take a peek inside 5 super-stylish compact cooking spaces, which boast gorgeously designed layouts, and plenty of playful accessories.
Have we caught your attention? To check them out, read on below!
First up, we check out this pretty minimalist kitchen from interior designer Ekaterina Donde. Designed with a pared-back aesthetic, and a white colour scheme, the space is practical and functional. Personalised thanks to the exciting floor tiles, this is a kitchen that would suit any compact home, and enlighten it with a sense of refreshing simplicity.
The next kitchen we take a peek inside has been designed by the team at Dwarf. In this example the sink and stove top have been grouped together, while just underneath the worktop there is a fish grilling space, with a rather large capacity. Unquestionably chic, this cooking area boasts everything a modern couple or family might need.
Additionally, the colour scheme has been designed to suit the earthy timber tones within the apartment, utilising a chunky timber bench to reflect the exposed timber ceiling. A little industrial in its scheme and vibe, the entire space additionally blends a rustic sophistication seamlessly. Unified and in keeping with the room’s ambience, this compact kitchen is definitely a considered and thoughtful approach to culinary preparation and cooking spaces.
The kitchen is more than simply a place to cook food; it is a gathering space for the entire family, as well as friends and visitors. For this reason, the designers of this space created an adjoining table, which allows individuals a space to casually eat and socialise.
A multi-purpose space, this kitchen ticks all of the design boxes, and is a colourful, creative and exciting design.
Next up, we head inside a compact home that utilises the kitchen as the main focal point of the room. Right in the middle of the space, this simple design opts for timber cladding, to coordinate with the timber walls. Daring and vivacious, this face-to-face kitchen employs a small dining table at the front, to promote functionality within the small room.
Often individuals are hesitant to situate their kitchen right in the middle of a space, often choosing a corner instead. In this example, the middle positioning works extremely well, and creates a comfortable and exciting setup.
There are literally innumerable options when it comes to the colour scheme of your compact kitchen, or any cooking space for that matter. However, when working with a small or restricted area, it pays to think shrewdly. Soft and muted colours work well, but bright hues can also pack a huge stylistic punch.
Our final example from Sustainable Kitchens has employed a blue-grey hue with timber and white worktops. Rustic and provincial, it’s a gorgeously subtle way to include some colour in your compact home.
