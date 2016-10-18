Your browser is out-of-date.

15 planters perfect for small courtyards

homify Classic style garden
The humble planter is an oft-overlooked garden accessory, capable of transforming your outdoor space from dull and disorganised to delightful. When you live in a compact or small home, you generally need to think creatively in order to ensure your space functions practically and enjoyably. Planters can definitely assist in your landscape planning, and often work brilliantly as garden beds. Available in a range of different materials—concrete, ceramic, terracotta, stone or even glass—there is a planter to suit all outdoor designs and schemes.

To provide a few examples, we’ve collated 15 of our favourite examples that are sure to improve you patio, terrace, balcony or garden. Read on below to check them out…

1. First up we check out planters that are incorporated into the timber furniture! Wonderfully chic, these add value and style to the space

Pimlico - Terraza, JoanMa Roig / Paisatgista JoanMa Roig / Paisatgista Modern garden
JoanMa Roig / Paisatgista

JoanMa Roig / Paisatgista
JoanMa Roig / Paisatgista
JoanMa Roig / Paisatgista

2. Formal and elegant, this curved garden planter brings grace and refinement, while boasting a neat and tidy aesthetic

Brudenell Avenue, Canford Cliffs, Poole, David James Architects & Partners Ltd David James Architects & Partners Ltd Modern garden
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd

Brudenell Avenue, Canford Cliffs, Poole

David James Architects & Partners Ltd
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd
David James Architects & Partners Ltd

3. Utilise stones to create a gorgeous garden bed, and the perfect planter for bamboo and small colourful shrubs

Jardin de la Luz, Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines Modern garden
Beatrice Perlac—Adarve Jardines

Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines
Beatrice Perlac—Adarve Jardines
Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines

If gardening or decorating your outdoor space has you feeling a little out of your comfort zone, you might want to consider chatting to a professional. You can find a range of professionals via the homify website, who will be able to offer expert advice and some ingenuous ideas.

4. In this next example, split-level decking allows for a demarcation of the grass area, adding a well-ordered and uncluttered ambience

Aravaca, avidra avidra Modern garden
avidra

avidra
avidra
avidra

5. Consider poolside planters to help define your swimming area in a sophisticated fashion

Aravaca, avidra avidra Modern garden
avidra

avidra
avidra
avidra

6. On this sky-high terrace planters have been employed to bring in a fresh vibe and contrast the bright red wall hue

Barcelona-Meridiana, Simbiosi Estudi Simbiosi Estudi Modern garden
Simbiosi Estudi

Simbiosi Estudi
Simbiosi Estudi
Simbiosi Estudi

7. Do you need a privacy wall? Consider high timber planters to offer segregation and isolation from prying neighbours’ eyes

Jardines, a.s.paisajimo a.s.paisajimo Mediterranean style garden
a.s.paisajimo

a.s.paisajimo
a.s.paisajimo
a.s.paisajimo

8. This bench-cum-planter looks chic and characterful and would suit many different outdoor settings

PISO SANTPERE47, Miel Arquitectos Miel Arquitectos Modern garden
Miel Arquitectos

Miel Arquitectos
Miel Arquitectos
Miel Arquitectos

9. Alternating planters with benches gives you somewhere to sit, while being surrounded by lush foliage and plentiful plants

Terraza en el "eixample", Mariona Soler Mariona Soler Garden
Mariona Soler

Mariona Soler
Mariona Soler
Mariona Soler

10. Brighten up a staircase with a mass planting of shrubbery. This softens the concrete stairs and preserves the area as friendly and orderly

Garden in Madrid, Planta Paisajistas Planta Paisajistas Modern garden
Planta Paisajistas

Garden in Madrid

Planta Paisajistas
Planta Paisajistas
Planta Paisajistas

11. A real favourite, this setup boasts planters in and around the seating space. Additionally, the greenery of the foliage contrasts beautifully with the crisp white stucco

CHILL OUT en Elvas (Portugal), Ángel Méndez, Arquitectura y Paisajismo Ángel Méndez, Arquitectura y Paisajismo Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace
Ángel Méndez, Arquitectura y Paisajismo

Ángel Méndez, Arquitectura y Paisajismo
Ángel Méndez, Arquitectura y Paisajismo
Ángel Méndez, Arquitectura y Paisajismo

12. If you have a boring balustrade you can brighten it up with a long and expansive planter filled with interesting and colourful foliage

CASA LL, Manuel Ocaña Architecture and Thought Production Office Manuel Ocaña Architecture and Thought Production Office Scandinavian style balcony, veranda & terrace
Manuel Ocaña Architecture and Thought Production Office

Manuel Ocaña Architecture and Thought Production Office
Manuel Ocaña Architecture and Thought Production Office
Manuel Ocaña Architecture and Thought Production Office

13. Boost your entrance’s vibe and impressiveness by adding an array of planters at the front of your dwelling

Landscape Ansari Architects Modern garden
Ansari Architects

Landscape

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

14. Gorgeously perfect and magnificently vivid, these lemon trees effortlessly add dynamism and verve

homify Classic style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

15. Last but certainly not least, this low-rise planter takes up minimal space, while showing off varieties that have a shape and form

garden M, 山越健造デザインスタジオ Kenzo Yamakoshi Design Studio 山越健造デザインスタジオ Kenzo Yamakoshi Design Studio Modern garden
山越健造デザインスタジオ　Kenzo Yamakoshi Design Studio

山越健造デザインスタジオ　Kenzo Yamakoshi Design Studio
山越健造デザインスタジオ　Kenzo Yamakoshi Design Studio
山越健造デザインスタジオ　Kenzo Yamakoshi Design Studio

Which garden essentials do you love in your compact garden?

