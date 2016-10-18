15 planters perfect for small courtyards

The humble planter is an oft-overlooked garden accessory, capable of transforming your outdoor space from dull and disorganised to delightful. When you live in a compact or small home, you generally need to think creatively in order to ensure your space functions practically and enjoyably. Planters can definitely assist in your landscape planning, and often work brilliantly as garden beds. Available in a range of different materials—concrete, ceramic, terracotta, stone or even glass—there is a planter to suit all outdoor designs and schemes.

To provide a few examples, we’ve collated 15 of our favourite examples that are sure to improve you patio, terrace, balcony or garden. Read on below to check them out…