8 rustic kitchens you need to see

Country interiors and provincial designs have, over the years, cemented themselves as quintessentially bucolic and beautiful. Characterful, charismatic and charming, this ubiquitous style is wonderfully able to elicit a sense of relaxation and comfort. From rustic panelled walls to decorative accents, there are numerous ways to generate this ambience within your domestic space. Today we’re going to focus on the kitchen.
Living in Hong Kong, if you can’t escape to the countryside, you need to bring it to you. You might ask how one could achieve this? A rustic kitchen is the solution, and is sure to add warmth and cosiness with ease. Would you like to check out some neat examples? We’ve got 8 examples to show you, and inspire culinary creativity!
Embrace yesteryear with the old-world charm of timeworn appliances and decorative accessories. If it’s old and historic, it’ll likely add charisma and individuality to your rustic interior.
Rustic kitchens are also practical kitchens, with many utensils and accessories given easily accessible locations. Think copper pots hung stylishly over the kitchen island, quaint spice racks inside timber cupboards, and exposed shelving with cups, mugs and plates.
There is no limit to the grace and warmth of rustic timber. Wood is ubiquitous within country style kitchens, and really cannot be overdone. Employ timber as a stylish worktop, timeless joinery, and remember to implement other textures and tones to keep things interesting and break up any potential monotony.
Painted walls bring a sense of homeliness, which is essential when creating a rustic kitchen. The good thing about paint is the numerous shades and tones you will find. If you want a dramatic cooking area, opt for bold hues. Alternatively, softer colours will impart quaintness and a welcoming ambience.
This chalkboard wall works brilliantly against the exposed brick interior, with a combination of industrial features, and heritage aesthetics.
You may associate timber as the primary material in rustic kitchens, but brick also offers its fair share of bucolic beauty. A universal feature of rustic kitchens, professionals know that exposed brick works brilliantly when used in abundance, and is sure to boost the provincial aesthetic and ambience within your space.
Timelessly rustic, wicker, rattan and cane furniture is relatively inexpensive, and appears far more lavish than it truly is. Give your kitchen a bucolic boost by adding some of these pieces that are cosy and comfy, while elegantly age-defiant.
The countertops and benches are by far one of the most important features within your rustic kitchen. In conjunction with your joinery, worktops impart character and communicate a strong presence. Choose timber, tile or stone for best results.
Natural lighting has a crucial function in rustic kitchens. Focus on bringing in light by removing heavy curtains and adding glazed openings where possible. Of course, curtains can enhance a rustic kitchen and cooking space, but should be sheer and minimal to avoid impeding any illumination.
