8 rustic kitchens you need to see

Country interiors and provincial designs have, over the years, cemented themselves as quintessentially bucolic and beautiful. Characterful, charismatic and charming, this ubiquitous style is wonderfully able to elicit a sense of relaxation and comfort. From rustic panelled walls to decorative accents, there are numerous ways to generate this ambience within your domestic space. Today we’re going to focus on the kitchen.

Living in Hong Kong, if you can’t escape to the countryside, you need to bring it to you. You might ask how one could achieve this? A rustic kitchen is the solution, and is sure to add warmth and cosiness with ease. Would you like to check out some neat examples? We’ve got 8 examples to show you, and inspire culinary creativity!