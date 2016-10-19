Your browser is out-of-date.

8 rustic kitchens you need to see

Casa ReFit, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Rustic style kitchen
Country interiors and provincial designs have, over the years, cemented themselves as quintessentially bucolic and beautiful. Characterful, charismatic and charming, this ubiquitous style is wonderfully able to elicit a sense of relaxation and comfort. From rustic panelled walls to decorative accents, there are numerous ways to generate this ambience within your domestic space. Today we’re going to focus on the kitchen.

Living in Hong Kong, if you can’t escape to the countryside, you need to bring it to you. You might ask how one could achieve this? A rustic kitchen is the solution, and is sure to add warmth and cosiness with ease. Would you like to check out some neat examples? We’ve got 8 examples to show you, and inspire culinary creativity!

1. All that is old is new…

RISTRUTTURAZIONE EDIFICIO RURALE, zanella architettura zanella architettura Rustic style kitchen
Embrace yesteryear with the old-world charm of timeworn appliances and decorative accessories. If it’s old and historic, it’ll likely add charisma and individuality to your rustic interior.

2. Everything out in the open

Residências na Praia luxuosas , Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores Rustic style kitchen
Rustic kitchens are also practical kitchens, with many utensils and accessories given easily accessible locations. Think copper pots hung stylishly over the kitchen island, quaint spice racks inside timber cupboards, and exposed shelving with cups, mugs and plates.

3. Timber, timber and more timber

Vivienda en Mayu Sumaj, Abitar arquitectura Abitar arquitectura Rustic style kitchen
There is no limit to the grace and warmth of rustic timber. Wood is ubiquitous within country style kitchens, and really cannot be overdone. Employ timber as a stylish worktop, timeless joinery, and remember to implement other textures and tones to keep things interesting and break up any potential monotony.

4. Characterful painted walls

Casa ReFit, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Rustic style kitchen
Painted walls bring a sense of homeliness, which is essential when creating a rustic kitchen. The good thing about paint is the numerous shades and tones you will find. If you want a dramatic cooking area, opt for bold hues. Alternatively, softer colours will impart quaintness and a welcoming ambience.

This chalkboard wall works brilliantly against the exposed brick interior, with a combination of industrial features, and heritage aesthetics.

5. The beauty of brick

Campos do Jordão, Liliana Zenaro Interiores Liliana Zenaro Interiores Rustic style kitchen
You may associate timber as the primary material in rustic kitchens, but brick also offers its fair share of bucolic beauty. A universal feature of rustic kitchens, professionals know that exposed brick works brilliantly when used in abundance, and is sure to boost the provincial aesthetic and ambience within your space.

6. Wicker, rattan and cane

Kitchen design , holly keeling interiors and styling holly keeling interiors and styling Country style kitchen
Kitchen design

Timelessly rustic, wicker, rattan and cane furniture is relatively inexpensive, and appears far more lavish than it truly is. Give your kitchen a bucolic boost by adding some of these pieces that are cosy and comfy, while elegantly age-defiant.

7. Focus on your countertops

Bajo comercial convertido en loft (Terrassa), Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Rustic style kitchen
The countertops and benches are by far one of the most important features within your rustic kitchen. In conjunction with your joinery, worktops impart character and communicate a strong presence. Choose timber, tile or stone for best results.

8. Embrace natural light

Przebudowa stodoły , AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska Rustic style kitchen
Natural lighting has a crucial function in rustic kitchens. Focus on bringing in light by removing heavy curtains and adding glazed openings where possible. Of course, curtains can enhance a rustic kitchen and cooking space, but should be sheer and minimal to avoid impeding any illumination.

Would you like some more kitchen inspiration? Check out: 8 ingenious kitchen accessories to make your life easier

Where is your favourite countryside escape? Let us know below!

