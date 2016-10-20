Your browser is out-of-date.

15 fantastic home entrances!

Fachada MRios, Modulor Arquitectura Modulor Arquitectura Modern houses Stone Grey
The front door to one’s home is definitely the best opportunity to express a sense of personality, as well as offering a focal point to the rest of the home. Curb appeal can improve the value of your house, as well as develop the ambience for those who inhabit it. Not only does the front entrance inspire and enchant, it provides an alluring and enthralling architectural feature.

To offer a few demonstrations, and hopefully inspire your home renovation, we’ve collated 15 of our favourites. These examples are sure to be a huge source of inspiration, and we hope you enjoy checking them out below!

1. Our first example employs steel, as it is stronger than fibreglass or timber, offering security and an indestructible aesthetic

casaMEZQUITE, BAG arquitectura BAG arquitectura Front doors Iron/Steel White
BAG arquitectura

BAG arquitectura
BAG arquitectura
BAG arquitectura

2. Next up we take a peek at a gorgeous and elegant timber entrance. This is sure to boost your home’s impressiveness, while offering a long lifespan thanks to its safe and weather-resistant material

Morada de grandes proporções no Rio de Janeiro, Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores Front doors
Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores

Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores
Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores
Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores

3. Latticework provides security and style, while filtering light to create interesting shapes and shadow forms

114, URBN URBN Minimalist houses
URBN

URBN
URBN
URBN

4. Ideal for small facades, this combination of textures offers stone, metal and timber, which is unique and full of personality

Fachada MRios, Modulor Arquitectura Modulor Arquitectura Modern houses Stone Grey
Modulor Arquitectura

Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura

5. Avoid a front fence to ensure your dwelling is an eye-catching focal point within the streetscape

Casa Alphaville, Martins Lucena Arquitetos Martins Lucena Arquitetos Tropical style houses
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

6. Neutral tones have been incorporated into this modern façade, which offers a small front garden and highlights the organic nature of the entire structure

homify Front doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

7. If you want to make a statement, this timber and concrete entrance is attention-grabbing and strong, yet still warm and welcoming

ML Residence, Gantous Arquitectos Gantous Arquitectos Front doors
Gantous Arquitectos

ML Residence

Gantous Arquitectos
Gantous Arquitectos
Gantous Arquitectos

8. For privacy that doesn’t hinder natural light, you need frosted glass! This entrance is bold and colourful, while feeling impressively natural and convivial

CO 40, AMEC ARQUITECTURA AMEC ARQUITECTURA Front doors
AMEC ARQUITECTURA

AMEC ARQUITECTURA
AMEC ARQUITECTURA
AMEC ARQUITECTURA

9. Spectacularly original, our next demonstration offers a long pathway until one reaches the gently illuminated metal doorway. Textural and sturdy, this characterful entrance is replete with a host of texture and contrasts

Villa Luisa, Matteo Gattoni - Architetto Matteo Gattoni - Architetto Front doors
Matteo Gattoni—Architetto

Matteo Gattoni - Architetto
Matteo Gattoni—Architetto
Matteo Gattoni - Architetto

10. Industrial details offer a truly unique design that brings together two contrasting materials: concrete and timber. Bold and dramatic, this is definitely an envy-worthy abode!

Casa Campo / Ateliê - Vale das Videiras, Carlos Salles Arquitetura e Interiores Carlos Salles Arquitetura e Interiores Modern windows & doors
Carlos Salles Arquitetura e Interiores

Carlos Salles Arquitetura e Interiores
Carlos Salles Arquitetura e Interiores
Carlos Salles Arquitetura e Interiores

11. Glass not only brings in natural light, it helps create the illusion of a larger entrance, adding transparency and an impressive aura

RESIDENCIA NUÑO, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern windows & doors
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

12. Do you want to enhance your existing entrance? Consider a vibrant hue that will unquestionably improve the freshness and dynamism of your dwelling

EFH F, Nähe Braunschweig, Gondesen Architekt Gondesen Architekt Scandinavian style houses
Gondesen Architekt

Gondesen Architekt
Gondesen Architekt
Gondesen Architekt

13. Details make a huge difference in the design of your entrance. Take some cues from this gorgeously neat example and opt for a sophisticated bunch of bright red flowers, and a bold black entrance door

Portes d'entrée Hörmann 2014 : ouvertures sur les bâtiments BBC, passifs et positifs, HORMANN HORMANN Front doors
HORMANN

HORMANN
HORMANN
HORMANN

14. Elongating the entrance can make it appear larger and more impressive. This technique has been utilised for this example, which has definitely caught our attention!

Casa Minimalista, Duo Arquitetura Duo Arquitetura Minimalist houses
Duo Arquitetura

Duo Arquitetura
Duo Arquitetura
Duo Arquitetura

15. Finally, we check out a beautiful dark timber door that gives the impression be being embedded in the stone wall. Frosted glass adds a unique touch, and breaks up the hardness of the architectural features

E2 FACADE arQing Minimalist houses
arQing

E2 FACADE

arQing
arQing
arQing

If you’d like some more domestic or architectural inspiration, we recommend: 7 creative ways to style your apartment entrance

8 rustic kitchens you need to see
Which entrance is your favourite? Let us know below!

