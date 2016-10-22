Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

5 modern houses (with floor plans) that'll inspire you to design yours

press profile homify press profile homify
Residência Unifamiliar Condomínio Alphaville Londrina 2, Santos Arquitetura Santos Arquitetura Minimalist houses
Loading admin actions …

When you’re planning to build a new home, it’s often tricky deciding on stylistic or architectural specifics. The best thing you can do is to check out plenty of examples to glean an ample collection of ideas and inspiration.

To get you started, we’ve grabbed 5 gorgeous homes as well as their floor plans to give you an idea of their layout and construction. These dwellings are modern and impressive, and sure to get you feeling full of creativity and motivation.

Want to learn more? Check out the properties below, and start planning your new home today!

1. Modernity and style, with an unforgettable entrance

Perspectiva noturna Santos Arquitetura Minimalist houses
Santos Arquitetura

Perspectiva noturna

Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

Modular and cubist, this contemporary home is a two-storey lavish expression of elegance. Majestic and dramatic, this dwelling is impressively eye-catching. Certainly one of the most striking houses on the block, this expansive property is timeless and attention-grabbing.

Double-height interior spaces add drama and luxury

Living room Santos Arquitetura Minimalist living room
Santos Arquitetura

Living room

Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

Inside the home, the double-height space is impressive and well appointed. The floor-to-ceiling curtains add drama and pizzazz, while enhancing the spacious aura of the interior.

2. Double-storey splendour!

CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern houses
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

The next house we are looking at has been designed for a family in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. Contemporary, with a nod to tradition and heritage, this dwelling boasts a range of different materials and shades, evoking the essence of Mexican architecture and culture.

A perfect fusion of light, textures, tones and good taste, this dwelling is contemporary and alluring.

The rear façade boasts ample natural illumination

CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern houses
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

As we head around to the rear of the home, we can see how the architects have utilised an ample and abundant range of glazing to bring in a huge volume of natural light. Sliding glass doors have been installed from floor to ceiling, with the upper floors boasting large terraces and patios.

Downstairs

CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

As we check out the downstairs floor plan, we are able to see how the property has been designed to fit the corner block, and make the most of its situation and position.

Upstairs

CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Upstairs houses the three bedrooms, the master suite with a bathroom and large dressing room. Intimate and luxurious, there is also a cosy family room for the children and parents to gather and watch a film.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Downstairs

Planta pavimento térreo Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

Planta pavimento térreo

Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

Downstairs includes the garage, entrance, living room, office, bathroom, kitchen and terrace. An outdoor kitchen houses a barbecue, perfect for weekend entertaining!

Upstairs

Planta do pavimento superior Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

Planta do pavimento superior

Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

Upstairs the home features three spacious bedrooms, each with its own bathroom. Compact and functional, the design is totally versatile, and idea for family living.

3. A luxury house on a luxuriously large plot

CASA GUAZUMA, Yucatan Green Design Yucatan Green Design Minimalist houses
Yucatan Green Design

Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design

One of my personal favourites, this large home includes two different car parks, each with an overhanging cover to protect the vehicle from any inclement weather. With a huge timber front door, this large dwelling also boasts a huge plot, with a stunning scenic outlook.

The social kitchen

CASA GUAZUMA, Yucatan Green Design Yucatan Green Design Minimalist kitchen
Yucatan Green Design

Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design

The kitchen is a real treat, with plenty of seating in front of the cooktop, as well as raised seating at the breakfast bar.

Downstairs

CASA GUAZUMA, Yucatan Green Design Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design

Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design

The ground floor of the house boasts different levels and an impressive tree located in the centre of the space, additionally providing shade to the in-ground pool.

Upstairs

CASA GUAZUMA, Yucatan Green Design Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design

Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design

A massive four bedrooms exist in this home, with three upstairs and one large master bedroom downstairs.

4. Simple and sensational

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Modern houses
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

Next up, we check out a smaller yet no less impressive home. This attractive white cubist residence works with a sense of simplicity to create a beautiful interior that boasts clean architectural lines, and strong geometric forms.

The rear façade and its lavish swimming pool

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Modern houses
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

Quickly checking out this gorgeous home shows us the impressive swimming pool, and large terrace, which is perfect for hosting an extravagant party or event.

A light filled interior

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Modern living room
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

Inside the home, we see the light-filled living room, which is serviced by a range of interior light wells. Contemporary furniture works beautifully, while the bursts of colour add verve and energy to the space.

The single-storey floor plan

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

The floor plan shows us exactly where everything is situated in this home, as well as the three bedrooms and the chef’s kitchen.

5. A two-storey home of textures and tones

Casa no Royal Boulevard Residence Resort, Santos Arquitetura Santos Arquitetura Modern houses Wood
Santos Arquitetura

Casa no Royal Boulevard Residence Resort

Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

The architects of this two-storey home have utilised a range of textures and tones to bring vivacity and dynamism to the façade of this dwelling.

Downstairs

Casa no Royal Boulevard Residence Resort, Santos Arquitetura Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

Casa no Royal Boulevard Residence Resort

Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

Similar to house number 2, this property houses the garage downstairs as well as the main living spaces.

Upstairs

First Floor Plan (Planta do pavimento superior) Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

First Floor Plan (Planta do pavimento superior)

Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

Upstairs we see the three bedrooms, including the master suite with a private terrace, bathroom, and extensive wardrobe space.

Which house would you choose? To continue reading, we think you’ll like: Your own house in the blink of an eye—6 amazing small prefabs

The simple prefab built on a budget
Would you like to live in any of these homes? Let us know which one below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks