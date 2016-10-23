An absolutely gorgeous family home

Just like people, homes and properties deserve a second chance. Of course, when we talk about renovating a dwelling, there are certain practicalities than need to be considered. If the house is derelict and too badly damaged, it often needs to be removed, in order for a new property to be designed. But there are a number of homes that benefit from being saved. Even some that appear far too neglected to refurbish can actually be restored and revived. Today’s feature home is one such structure.

Situated in the quintessential Italian countryside region of Tuscany, this family dwelling is absolutely sumptuous. Having been completely modernised by the team at d.mesure, the heritage house boasts a balanced aesthetic of both its historic identify and a new contemporary interior décor. Beautiful and characterful, this unique dwelling makes the most of its impressive setting, and offers an idyllic escape from the hustle and bustle of inner city apartments.