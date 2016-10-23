An absolutely gorgeous family home

Just like people, homes and properties deserve a second chance. Of course, when we talk about renovating a dwelling, there are certain practicalities than need to be considered. If the house is derelict and too badly damaged, it often needs to be removed, in order for a new property to be designed. But there are a number of homes that benefit from being saved. Even some that appear far too neglected to refurbish can actually be restored and revived. Today’s feature home is one such structure.
Situated in the quintessential Italian countryside region of Tuscany, this family dwelling is absolutely sumptuous. Having been completely modernised by the team at d.mesure, the heritage house boasts a balanced aesthetic of both its historic identify and a new contemporary interior décor. Beautiful and characterful, this unique dwelling makes the most of its impressive setting, and offers an idyllic escape from the hustle and bustle of inner city apartments.
The façade of this particular residence is gorgeously chic, and perfectly embodies the idyllic picturesque beauty of the Tuscany region. At first glance this home looks wonderfully historic, yet upon closer inspection the property boasts contemporary fittings and fixtures.
The architects have added modern comforts paired with the heritage of the structure, which works fabulously in ensuring the home is suitable for relaxed 21st-century life.
As if this residence couldn’t be any more impressive, we look slightly to the right and see the huge, sparkling swimming pool. Magnificently flanked by well-trimmed green grass, this is a family friendly spot, which is sure to delight family members and friends of all ages.
Moreover, once we head around to the other size of the home, we’re able to see the immense size of the dwelling. Replete with three enormous storeys, this is definitely a remarkable dwelling.
The exposed stone façade has been brought inside, with plenty of uncovered boulders and pebble like walls adding a chic, understated aura. Walls have been rendered with bright antique white stucco, while the original timber beams have been renovated and refinished, and add an organic originality to the space.
The ornamentation within the home has definitely been chosen with thoughtfulness and care, bringing a rustic country edge that is juxtaposed seamlessly against a more modern aesthetic. Pieces are characterful and considered, with a range of visually enticing accoutrements, which effortlessly infuse rustic grace and flair.
This kitchen is a respectful nod to the past, boasting a characterful combination of modern amenities and old world accessories. Possibly one of the warmest and most inviting kitchen/dining rooms we have seen, the gorgeous stone arch adds an attention-grabbing feature to this large and expansive room.
A true chef’s kitchen, the design and décor reflect the heritage of the building, while large windows bring in ample illumination. You can just imagine the entire family gathering in the summer, feasting on a range of culinary and gastronomic regional delights!
The bedroom is definitely one of the finest rooms in this updated home. The bed is situated in the middle of the room, while a desk sits on the other side, with a carefully curated selection of accessories and furniture. Offering maximum fluidity in and around the bed, the design’s positioning is beautifully proportioned and elegant.
Providing an earthy colour scheme, with wonderful stone tiles, and a perfectly placed daybed. The vaulted timber ceiling adds another element of class and rustic beauty, with the en suite bathroom hiding gracefully in the corner.
Before we end our tour we head into the children’s room to take one last peek. A playroom, resting space, and area for the little ones to relax, this room is wonderfully replete with colourful rugs, timber toys and educational accessories.
With space for four children, this is ideal for a large family, or as a holiday home that hosts guests. Once again the vaulted ceiling brings a sense of flair and character to the space, which is the epitome of rustic charm.
