Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 ways fabrics can improve your small home

press profile homify press profile homify
​Studio Flat Room Divider Sliding Doors by Bravo London., Bravo London Ltd Bravo London Ltd Modern walls & floors Glass Green
Loading admin actions …

When we think of fabric, we immediately picture the obvious—bed linen, tablecloths and curtains. However, there are so many more options for different domestic fabrics, which can revolutionise your décor and home design. If you're looking to improve your abode, as well as increase its ambience and atmosphere, take a little time to enter the wild and wonderful world of textiles and fabrics. 

When the time comes to choose a particular fabric for your home, you will probably need to ask yourself a few questions. Picking the precise textile for your property is crucial! And it can easily become quite a mission with the immeasurable quantity of materials, textures and hues available. 

You will want to narrow down your choice, to make sure you select the right colour and pattern etc. from the endless range of options. You will also want to look at the colours within your space, the era and pattern, as well as style and construction. Finally, and most importantly, you’ll want to figure just where you are going to use the fabric in your dwelling.

1. Gorgeous bed linen

GW's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign arctitudesign Minimalist bedroom
arctitudesign

GW's RESIDENCE

arctitudesign
arctitudesign
arctitudesign

Starting with the basics, we are going to head into the bathroom to look at the importance of choosing the right bed linen. Bed linen can make or break a bedroom so it’s crucial you look for quality over quantity. Choose a high thread count, and opt for something to keep you cool during the hotter months, and warm when it starts to get cool in December.

2. Well-upholstered statement sofas

Dixie sofa Loaf Living roomSofas & armchairs Textile Yellow sofa,velvet,yellow,living room
Loaf

Dixie sofa

Loaf
Loaf
Loaf

As well as bed linen, a statement sofa can add a huge amount of character to an interior space. In this example we see a bright yellow velvet sofa that oozes style, and is seriously sumptuous! Reupholster with class and pizzazz, and opt for something individual and unique.

3. Comfy outdoor seating

dezanove house designed by iñaki leite - view to the living Inaki Leite Design Ltd. Modern windows & doors
Inaki Leite Design Ltd.

dezanove house designed by iñaki leite—view to the living

Inaki Leite Design Ltd.
Inaki Leite Design Ltd.
Inaki Leite Design Ltd.

Pillows and bean chairs don’t have to be relegated to the interior of a home; in fact, they work brilliantly on a terrace or in the garden. Choose beanbags with all-weather materials, and plenty of waterproof cushions.

4. A well-dressed dining table

Tycoon Place homify Modern dining room Table,Furniture,Property,Chair,Lighting,Wood,Water,Interior design,Shade,Kitchen & dining room table
homify

Tycoon Place

homify
homify
homify

dining room should be well dressed with all the right accessories and accoutrements. This includes placemats, settings, as well as coasters, napkins and more! Choose sometime timeless and elegant to evoke a refined aesthetic and ambience

5. A rug to tie the room together

​Studio Flat Room Divider Sliding Doors by Bravo London. Bravo London Ltd Modern walls & floors Glass Green
Bravo London Ltd

​Studio Flat Room Divider Sliding Doors by Bravo London.

Bravo London Ltd
Bravo London Ltd
Bravo London Ltd

A rug can really anchor furniture together within a room. Moreover, they work particularly well in minimalist spaces to produce a warm atmosphere without having to add too many accessories or appurtenances.

6. Fabric wallpaper

Hotel City, Zurich, Studio Frey Studio Frey Modern style bedroom
Studio Frey

Hotel City, Zurich

Studio Frey
Studio Frey
Studio Frey

When we think of fabric, we often forget about wallpaper. Fabric wallpaper is seriously back in style, and will impart a completely new aesthetic within your room.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. DIY wall art

Northmore Minor- Teal fabric, Flock Flock
Flock

Northmore Minor- Teal fabric

Flock
Flock
Flock

Fancy yourself a DIYer? Fetch some stylish fabric (markets and thrift shops make great options for interesting textiles) and cut to size. Frame your fabric, and hang your new art upon the wall!

8. Decorative accessories

Toscane, dmesure dmesure Mediterranean style living room
dmesure

dmesure
dmesure
dmesure

Professional interior designers know the benefit of decorative accessories, and now you do too! Sheepskins, throw cushions, rugs, and other ornamental wall-hangings produce wonderful results and look gorgeous.

9. Sumptuous bathroom towels

Villa Amanzi, Original Vision Original Vision Modern bathroom
Original Vision

Villa Amanzi

Original Vision
Original Vision
Original Vision

For that wonderfully sumptuous bathroom experience, opt for luxurious towels in oversized dimensions. Additionally, choose a colour that matches your interior scheme.

10. Relaxing terrace accoutrements

Moroccan style garden Gullaksen Architects Mediterranean style garden
Gullaksen Architects

Moroccan style garden

Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects

Outdoor rugs provide a brilliant accessory for your home’s terrace, and provide a great place to relax, as well as being easily washed and dried.

Did any of these fabrics inspire you to update your home? If you would like some more ideas, tips and tricks, check out: 24 simple ideas for a living room to envy

13 closets perfectly designed for small spaces
Cotton, cloth, linen, velvet...what type of fabric is your favourite?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks