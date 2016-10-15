13 closets perfectly designed for small spaces

It's surprising how much you can fit in a tiny closet space with really good design. This is because the most awkward things like scarves, shoes and accessories can be stored in those tricky little spaces that barely take up any floor space. Indeed, you can even mix and match your storage containers to create a mix of sturdy practical cabinets and pretty display shelves too. This means that your favourite items might even work as a decorative display outside the traditional closet space too. This could be a great option for those with small bedrooms. To start seeing the possibilities, come with us to check out 13 closet designs ideal for small spaces!
Many people in small homes have loft beds or sleeping platforms. These always provide lots of opportunity to play around with under-bed storage. Check out this modern loft bed for inspiration.
The good thing about this customised cabinet is that it has lots of different types of storage solutions. This means that you don't need to hang up everything, and ultimately, it's far more space efficient.
If you have a washroom as atmospheric as this, you might just be inclined to set your closet up in here. Check out the glossy black hanging rack.
We love this approach because it's fairly simple and the velvety blue curtain makes the room look extra plush and comfy. Note the high shelf up the top that could be used for storing less frequently used items.
The smoky glass in this bedroom makes this closet look super slick. Semi-transparent glass is a good choice because it can mute the riot of colours on display in most closets. The semi-transparency also keeps a small bedroom feeling spacious.
This closet may not be small, but it certainly shows us how to work with an unusually shaped space. Trim cabinets and designs to work with every little nook and cranny. Those little spaces are perfect for storing accessories.
In a small space it often helps to install a combination of storage options scattered around the room. That space above the doorway is often a good place for storing less frequently used items. Also, lots of people forget that you can also install a hanging rack suspended from the ceiling.
Some simple sliding doors are always a good choice for a small bedroom because they don't take up any space when being opened. They also serve to seal the storage space so it's free from dust and dirt.
The fabulous thing about this closet is the sheer variety of storage options. We have a place to store ties and scarves. There are drawers that slide out, high upper shelves for boxes, rails with hanging space for both half length and full length items. In short, this is a closet with it all!
This open shelving option works because it's white, minimalist and blends into the larger space. It also had some really good closed storage options. This is good because no one wants absolutely everything on display.
A floor-to-ceiling length mirror is always good in a small closet space. It will make the closet appear larger and of course, it's essential when trying on clothes combinations.
Good visibility is important in a closet. Light colours will provide a neutral palette upon which to judge your colour combinations. Light colours also tend to reflect the ambient light so you can see into those pokey corners. Of course, dedicated lighting is a must too.
Small spaces don't feel limited, but cosy when you personalise with decorations. Perhaps you could add some glamorous Hollywood style lights around the mirror, a string of fairy lights or a cute little boudoir dressing chair for fun.
