13 closets perfectly designed for small spaces

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Warren Mews House - Fitzrovia, TG Studio TG Studio Modern dressing room
It's surprising how much you can fit in a tiny closet space with really good design. This is because the most awkward things like scarves, shoes and accessories can be stored in those tricky little spaces that barely take up any floor space. Indeed, you can even mix and match your storage containers to create a mix of sturdy practical cabinets and pretty display shelves too. This means that your favourite items might even work as a decorative display outside the traditional closet space too. This could be a great option for those with small bedrooms. To start seeing the possibilities, come with us to check out 13 closet designs ideal for small spaces!

1. A slick and modern loft bed closet

The Living Cube, Till Könneker Till Könneker Living roomStorage
Till Könneker

Till Könneker
Till Könneker
Till Könneker

Many people in small homes have loft beds or sleeping platforms. These always provide lots of opportunity to play around with under-bed storage. Check out this modern loft bed for inspiration.

2. Custom made cabinetry

Gwel an Treth Perfect Stays Modern dressing room
Perfect Stays

Gwel an Treth

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

The good thing about this customised cabinet is that it has lots of different types of storage solutions. This means that you don't need to hang up everything, and ultimately, it's far more space efficient.

3. A closet in the bathroom!

Loft do Mirante, Neoarch Neoarch Modern dressing room
Neoarch

Neoarch
Neoarch
Neoarch

If you have a washroom as atmospheric as this, you might just be inclined to set your closet up in here. Check out the glossy black hanging rack.

4. A closet in the bedroom

Каменный лофт, CO:interior CO:interior Industrial style bedroom
CO:interior

CO:interior
CO:interior
CO:interior

We love this approach because it's fairly simple and the velvety blue curtain makes the room look extra plush and comfy. Note the high shelf up the top that could be used for storing less frequently used items.

5. A smoky glass-covered closet

Apartamento para homem solteiro, dsgnduo dsgnduo Modern style bedroom
dsgnduo

dsgnduo
dsgnduo
dsgnduo

The smoky glass in this bedroom makes this closet look super slick. Semi-transparent glass is a good choice because it can mute the riot of colours on display in most closets. The semi-transparency also keeps a small bedroom feeling spacious.

6. Working with the space

Dressing Room TG Studio Modern dressing room
TG Studio

Dressing Room

TG Studio
TG Studio
TG Studio

This closet may not be small, but it certainly shows us how to work with an unusually shaped space. Trim cabinets and designs to work with every little nook and cranny. Those little spaces are perfect for storing accessories.

7. A combination of storage options

house 116, bo | bruno oliveira, arquitectura bo | bruno oliveira, arquitectura Modern dressing room MDF White
bo | bruno oliveira, arquitectura

house 116

bo | bruno oliveira, arquitectura
bo | bruno oliveira, arquitectura
bo | bruno oliveira, arquitectura

In a small space it often helps to install a combination of storage options scattered around the room. That space above the doorway is often a good place for storing less frequently used items. Also, lots of people forget that you can also install a hanging rack suspended from the ceiling. 

8. Perfectly sealed closet

Ein Traum wird wahr: Ihr begehbarer Kleiderschrank, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Modern dressing room Glass Brown
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Some simple sliding doors are always a good choice for a small bedroom because they don't take up any space when being opened. They also serve to seal the storage space so it's free from dust and dirt.

9. A multitude of storage options

ANKLEIDE - BEGEHBARER KLEIDERSCHRANK, DESIGNWERK Christl DESIGNWERK Christl Classic style dressing room
DESIGNWERK Christl

DESIGNWERK Christl
DESIGNWERK Christl
DESIGNWERK Christl

The fabulous thing about this closet is the sheer variety of storage options. We have a place to store ties and scarves. There are drawers that slide out, high upper shelves for boxes, rails with hanging space for both half length and full length items. In short, this is a closet with it all!

10. An open shelf

Begehbarer Kleiderschrank, Regalraum GmbH Regalraum GmbH Modern dressing room
Regalraum GmbH

Regalraum GmbH
Regalraum GmbH
Regalraum GmbH

This open shelving option works because it's white, minimalist and blends into the larger space. It also had some really good closed storage options. This is good because no one wants absolutely everything on display.

11. Don't forget the mirror

Begehbare Kleiderschränke, Müller Wohnart Müller Wohnart Dressing roomStorage Engineered Wood White
Müller Wohnart

Müller Wohnart
Müller Wohnart
Müller Wohnart

A floor-to-ceiling length mirror is always good in a small closet space. It will make the closet appear larger and of course, it's essential when trying on clothes combinations. 

12. Use light colours

Интерьер дома для молодой семьи, Rash_studio Rash_studio Classic style dressing room
Rash_studio

Rash_studio
Rash_studio
Rash_studio

Good visibility is important in a closet. Light colours will provide a neutral palette upon which to judge your colour combinations. Light colours also tend to reflect the ambient light so you can see into those pokey corners. Of course, dedicated lighting is a must too.

13. Personalise the space

Корица с молоком, Reroom Reroom Scandinavian style dressing room
Reroom

Reroom
Reroom
Reroom

Small spaces don't feel limited, but cosy when you personalise with decorations. Perhaps you could add some glamorous Hollywood style lights around the mirror, a string of fairy lights or a cute little boudoir dressing chair for fun.

While your thinking about the bedroom, check out 9 brilliant lighting ideas to brighten your bedroom.

Which of these closet designs has caught your eye?

