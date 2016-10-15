13 closets perfectly designed for small spaces

It's surprising how much you can fit in a tiny closet space with really good design. This is because the most awkward things like scarves, shoes and accessories can be stored in those tricky little spaces that barely take up any floor space. Indeed, you can even mix and match your storage containers to create a mix of sturdy practical cabinets and pretty display shelves too. This means that your favourite items might even work as a decorative display outside the traditional closet space too. This could be a great option for those with small bedrooms. To start seeing the possibilities, come with us to check out 13 closet designs ideal for small spaces!