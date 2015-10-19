The Big Black Box House

This sleek, black box is located in Fukuoka, Japan and presents a striking contrast to the surrounding neighbourhood, particularly relative to its crystalline, blue backdrop.

Born of the creative minds at Artect Design, the home exudes a sophisticated, modern air. Exploring the interior we are met with a chic, original design concept centred upon the tripartite combination of black, white and wood finishes. Strong lines and minimalist furnishings characterise the space, with a geometrically designed courtyard garden proving a point of difference within the home's interior, ready for exploration by occupants and visitors alike.

Hints of luxury are prevalent throughout, especially in the alluring comfort of the black, leather lounge suite, the stark sophistication of the kitchen and the delicate design of the black dressing room.

Let's take a tour and admire the creative synergy the designers at Artect have managed to infuse into this space.