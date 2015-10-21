The House Built Around A Tree

This lovely, wooden cabin resides on the Isle of Wight, UK, and was designed by Dow Jones Architects. The home has been built in the midst of an orchard and has been constructed as a series of layered spaces extending into and around the surrounding fruit trees.
A black timber façade exudes the appeal of a traditional cabin resting deep within the woods. An expansive and light interior incorporating polished concrete and pale timber finishes provides a beautiful contrast, imbuing the space with modern, homely charm.
A central courtyard within the house frames a maturing fruit tree, infusing the green of the surrounding area within the walls of the home and creating a relaxed, private playground for the occupants to enjoy. The interior has been decorated to display the simple eclecticism of the owners, whose creative pursuits in writing and design inform the smattering of books and decorative objects found throughout the house.
Lets take a tour and check out this stunning space.
The home is constructed of layered, black wooden frames, tied together by the sleek lines of the dark timber slats. The effect is that of a contemporary, wooden cabin in the countryside which has been modernised with the addition of glass and concrete throughout its construction.
The subdued grey of the polished concrete beautifully frames the home, contrasting against the lush green lawn expanding across the garden area. Expansive, glass windows and doors provide a glimpse of the homely interior, which displays the casual decoration of a family home.
This vantage highlights the contrast between the charred black of the wooden facade and the striking green of spring foliage as boughs and branches caress the home's exterior. The duality of colour is intriguing, automatically endowing the house with a unique character within the countryside, as its strong, dark frame stands out amongst the trees.
This central courtyard, while simple, is brimming with character. The messy , overgrown grass continues the casual atmosphere of the interior decoration, while the gnarled and knobbly tree stands proud, as if plucked from the pages of a fairy tale. Its deciduous boughs provide a natural, seasonal gauge, with the beginnings of spring seen here in the birth of fresh, new foliage.
The space is a novel addition to the surrounding home, paying homage to the unique beauty of the countryside.
The home's office space appears functional and inviting. The use of wood throughout provides a subtle hint of the country locale, with large windows refreshing the space with light and air and creating the perfect atmosphere for creative thought.
An eclectic array of decorative objects, from books to souvenirs and photographs, have been included at the whim of the occupants, infusing a unique sense of character within the walls of the home.
Moving through to the interior of the home and we can see a dramatic shift in the colour scheme, with pale timber framing the doors and paving the way for occupants to ascend to the upper levels. The smooth, concrete floors are practical and soothing in their understated tone, brightening the room as light streams in from outside and bounces about the pale, interior surfaces.
The beautiful green of the courtyard and black of the external walls also burst through the door, consolidating the distinction between the internal and external design features of the home and inviting exploration of the space beyond.
This impressive dining table is beautifully constructed to bring the family together over the hearty meal. Hanging lamps provide illumination while a diverse array of chairs adds to the casual ambience of the home.
The space is framed by glass windows and doors, generating a soothing synergy with the surrounding environment. On the back patio an inviting bench can be seen, awaiting outdoor relaxation and conversation in the warmer months.
The walls and flooring in this lovely, family home rest calmly in muted grey, soothing the space and providing an understated backdrop to the warm, wooden door frames and large glass panelling. The subtle fireplace barely scars the wall, providing a unique and practical opening to generate winter warmth without monopolising the space during warmer periods.
Furnishings are sparse, movable and comfortable, meaning that the area can be arranged to suit the needs of the occupants, be they crowding around the fireplace of admiring the surrounding green of the orchard.
For other timber cabin inspirations, have a look at this Ideabook: Hide away in a log cabin