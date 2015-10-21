The House Built Around A Tree

This lovely, wooden cabin resides on the Isle of Wight, UK, and was designed by Dow Jones Architects. The home has been built in the midst of an orchard and has been constructed as a series of layered spaces extending into and around the surrounding fruit trees.

A black timber façade exudes the appeal of a traditional cabin resting deep within the woods. An expansive and light interior incorporating polished concrete and pale timber finishes provides a beautiful contrast, imbuing the space with modern, homely charm.

A central courtyard within the house frames a maturing fruit tree, infusing the green of the surrounding area within the walls of the home and creating a relaxed, private playground for the occupants to enjoy. The interior has been decorated to display the simple eclecticism of the owners, whose creative pursuits in writing and design inform the smattering of books and decorative objects found throughout the house.

Lets take a tour and check out this stunning space.