The House by the Sea

This stunning seaside home is situated on coastal Japan and is the brainchild of creatives at Kawaguchi Arch Design. Seemingly suspended amidst a clear, blue sky, the home exudes warmth and luxury through its caramel façade with simple lines and finishes framing an expansive, modern interior.

Multiple balconies oversee breathtaking ocean views, with the busy harbour bustling below adding a sense of local charm to the home's environs. The interior is a quiet, light oasis with minimal furnishings and an understated design, creating a relaxing atmosphere from which the best of seaside living can be enjoyed.

A generous kitchen and living area provide contemporary comfort, with the warm tones of the exterior replicated throughout the interior design. Bedrooms exist in cosy privacy, with traditional paper partitions included to add a sense of Japanese authenticity.

Let's take a tour and admire the breathtaking view…