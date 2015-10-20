Your browser is out-of-date.

The House by the Sea

Roland Bull Roland Bull
熱海・伊豆山の家, 川口孝男建築設計事務所
This stunning seaside home is situated on coastal Japan and is the brainchild of creatives at Kawaguchi Arch Design. Seemingly suspended amidst a clear, blue sky, the home exudes warmth and luxury through its caramel façade with simple lines and finishes framing an expansive, modern interior.

Multiple balconies oversee breathtaking ocean views, with the busy harbour bustling below adding a sense of local charm to the home's environs. The interior is a quiet, light oasis with minimal furnishings and an understated design, creating a relaxing atmosphere from which the best of seaside living can be enjoyed. 

A generous kitchen and living area provide contemporary comfort, with the warm tones of the exterior replicated throughout the interior design. Bedrooms exist in cosy privacy, with traditional paper partitions included to add a sense of Japanese authenticity.

Let's take a tour and admire the breathtaking view…

Caramel facade

熱海・伊豆山の家, 川口孝男建築設計事務所
川口孝男建築設計事務所

川口孝男建築設計事務所
川口孝男建築設計事務所
川口孝男建築設計事務所

The warm and simple facade of this house could just as easily be found in a village by the Mediterranean, as it stands proudly on a hillside basking in the summer sun. Terracotta tiles trim the roof, balcony and fence, adding a subtle sense of decoration to the plain walls of the home and evoking more of an Asiatic aesthetic.

This view gives an idea of the elevation of the property, with images of the stunning balcony view to follow!

Open interior

熱海・伊豆山の家, 川口孝男建築設計事務所
川口孝男建築設計事務所

川口孝男建築設計事務所
川口孝男建築設計事務所
川口孝男建築設計事務所

The expansive interior of the home is luxurious and welcoming, with the warm tones of the external facade echoed in the colours of the tiled floor and caramel sofa. 

Expansive windows provide an extraordinary view of the city beyond, with balconies running the length of the home. The living, dining and kitchen areas are combined to maximise the open atmosphere, allowing the occupants to move easily between cooking, relaxing and socialising, all the while able to admire the city and sea.

Contemporary kitchen

熱海・伊豆山の家, 川口孝男建築設計事務所
川口孝男建築設計事務所

川口孝男建築設計事務所
川口孝男建築設計事務所
川口孝男建築設計事務所

The kitchen emits a sleek, contemporary feel, with stainless steel finishes and fittings infusing the area with modern luxury. The smooth lines of the space manifest a feeling of effortless simplicity, with an expansive kitchen island providing generous functionality as an area for storage, food preparation and casual dining.

Primary living room

熱海・伊豆山の家, 川口孝男建築設計事務所
川口孝男建築設計事務所

川口孝男建築設計事務所
川口孝男建築設計事務所
川口孝男建築設計事務所

The soft, smooth lines of this caramel couch present a warm invitation for occupants to relax and enjoy the easy atmosphere of the living area and the stunning view through the balcony door. The surrounding walls have been painted a simple white, soothing the space and casting it as a relaxing a backdrop for the view beyond. 

Second living room

熱海・伊豆山の家, 川口孝男建築設計事務所
川口孝男建築設計事務所

川口孝男建築設計事務所
川口孝男建築設計事務所
川口孝男建築設計事務所

Situated directly below the primary living space this room replicates its relaxed and inviting air but with more a casual energy. While the view of the seaside and city once again provides the focal point of the room, it also houses a television and card table, setting the scene for alternate activities by the occupants within the various levels of the house.

Breathtaking view

熱海・伊豆山の家, 川口孝男建築設計事務所
川口孝男建築設計事務所

川口孝男建築設計事務所
川口孝男建築設計事務所
川口孝男建築設計事務所

Large windows throughout the home provide a glorious view of the seaside and the harbour beyond, with the elevated, hillside location overcoming even the tallest obstacles. Best of all is the stunning sunshine that pours into the house, warming it with natural light and refreshing the space with circulating air when the doors and windows are left open.

Traditional trimmings

熱海・伊豆山の家, 川口孝男建築設計事務所
川口孝男建築設計事務所

川口孝男建築設計事務所
川口孝男建築設計事務所
川口孝男建築設計事務所

Some of the bedrooms in the home also benefit from exposure to the picturesque scenery beyond the windows, with this room including an enclosed balcony setting, partitioned with a traditional, Japanese paper screen.

The wooden slats of the balcony add sturdy appeal to the space while the traditional matting on the bedroom floor reveals another traditional, Japanese design element.

Guest bedroom

熱海・伊豆山の家, 川口孝男建築設計事務所
川口孝男建築設計事務所

川口孝男建築設計事務所
川口孝男建築設計事務所
川口孝男建築設計事務所

The guest bedroom in the home presents a more Western style, with two single beds dressed in homely white creating a welcoming space for visitors. A window trimmed with bamboo blinds provides ventilation and natural light while simple, wooden bed frames charm the space with their understated elegance.

Sun enriched courtyard

熱海・伊豆山の家, 川口孝男建築設計事務所
川口孝男建築設計事務所

川口孝男建築設計事務所
川口孝男建築設計事務所
川口孝男建築設計事務所

The courtyard of the home continues the overall colour scheme of the exterior, with caramel tiles soaking up the summer sun and contrasting beautifully with the surrounding blues and greens. A smattering of plants amongst a pebble garden bed adds casual appeal to the Japanese flora, with the entire scene combining to create an inviting location for outdoors entertaining. 

With rolling hills and soft waves stretching out into the distance the view from this courtyard is truly spectacular!

If you enjoyed this home of the coast of Japan, then you will love this beautiful house: Clifftop luxury in Phuket

What is your favourite room in this house? Let us know in the comments section, below!

