From old to bold: a tiny apartment's sparkling makeover

The brilliant blue theme in the kitchen is a refreshing change from before. The designers have knocked down a wall and given the gift of openness to this space. Royal blue islands with white counters, a ship’s cylinder for a chimney and a chrome double-door fridge—these are a few of our favourite things! An open shelf and industrial black study lamp for lighting also make a whimsical statement.

If you loved this ideabook, here's another great makeover story to fill you with design inspiration: Before and after: 5 renovations to copy.