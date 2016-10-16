From old to bold: a tiny apartment's sparkling makeover

Home transformations are always amazing, and, no matter how many we've seen, we never stop responding with a ‘wow – how did this happen?!’ sort of exclamation. Today’s before & after feature is no different. It’s the story of an old dingy house which morphs from a seriously ugly duckling into a real swan, thanks to the interior designers from South Korea’s Roha, who worked their magic touch. Take this intriguing transformation tour to find out more…
The bathroom previously was an uninspiring space where white tiles and fixtures made a bland statement. Even the white shower curtain seemed to be asking for some fun and colour. This reasonably-sized space presented much scope for improvement, however.
The new bathroom has a vibrant monochrome theme with a black base for the tub and a black frame for the mirror. The black shower head is a classic one with a modern industrial hue. The simple white fixtures are more modern, while the pattern on the floor adds a fun element. Focussed lighting and smooth white walls render fluidity of design.
This room was an empty one with lots of promise. The stone floor and lack of proper lighting made it a dull space in need of some stylish love.
With a traditional pattern on the bedding, the fun in the new bedroom has just begun! The bold-hued ceiling is the perfect complement for this white room. The designers have extended the window on the wall and centered it so that the rest of the room is designed around it. Quirky and colourful artwork sits above the leather headboard of the bed, while a large entertainment centre can be seen in front. The wooden flooring and abstract light fitting above, complete the look here.
There may have been plenty of large windows in this room, but there was nothing to see. The natural light was killed by brown and dull surroundings while the lacklustre fittings cried out for a makeover.
The newly-designed lounge is a sleek space with black, white and chrome in the starring roles. A bright yellow couch provides a stylish surprise at one end, while a paper-thin black rug holds your attention in conjunction with the aforementioned bold hue. Industrial-style lighting in white makes for a loft-style aesthetic.
The small kitchen was hemmed into a nondescript corner with outdated wooden and white textures. Some serious work was needed.
The brilliant blue theme in the kitchen is a refreshing change from before. The designers have knocked down a wall and given the gift of openness to this space. Royal blue islands with white counters, a ship’s cylinder for a chimney and a chrome double-door fridge—these are a few of our favourite things! An open shelf and industrial black study lamp for lighting also make a whimsical statement.
If you loved this ideabook, here's another great makeover story to fill you with design inspiration: Before and after: 5 renovations to copy.